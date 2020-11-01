Where’s Hillary? Clinton absent from trail as Biden deploys Obama in election's final days

Hillary Clinton has been absent from the campaign trail in the final days of the presidential race, even as former President Barack Obama ramps up his role as surrogate-in-chief for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

A slew of surrogates spanning the ideological spectrum of the Democratic Party have fanned out across the country to stump for Biden, but Clinton -- the 2016 Democratic nominee and former secretary of state under Obama -- has been noticeably missing.

The Biden campaign has deployed Obama, in addition to some of the former vice president's rivals from the Democratic primary, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., businessman Andrew Yang, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, to battleground states across the country.

Although Clinton has headlined big-dollar fundraising events, she has not joined the cadre of Biden campaign surrogates criss-crossing the country.

Most recently, Clinton joined Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Saturday Night Live alums Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph for a grassroots fundraiser in mid-September that raked in more than $6 million.

Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment about Clinton's role.

Clinton revealed last week that she is one of the 538 electors in the Electoral College, serving as one of New York's 29 delegates should the state vote to elect Biden and Harris.

"I'm an elector in New York," she SiriusXM's "Signal Boost." "I'm sure I'll get to vote for Joe (Biden) and (Harris) in New York. So, that's pretty exciting."

Clinton has previously called for the abolition of the Electoral College after she won the popular vote by close to 3 million votes in 2016, but ultimately failed to secure the necessary 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House. President Trump won 306 electoral votes four years ago after he beat Clinton in key battleground states including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida and Ohio.

Last week, Clinton weighed in on the race for the White House, saying the thought of Trump winning a second term makes her "literally sick to my stomach."

"I can't entertain the idea of him winning, so let's just preface it by that," Clinton said during a New York Times Opinion podcast. "It makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we'd have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions, and damaging of our norms and our values, and lessening of our leadership ... The list goes on."

Clinton first endorsed Biden in April during a town hall to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on women.

“I’ve been in the lobby of the Senate. I’ve been in the Cloak Room and I’ve watched Joe bring people together,” she said at the time. "We have a lot of the same values in common, the same work ethic, the same belief in America, the same focus on family."