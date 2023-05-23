Expand / Collapse search
Trump attorneys request meeting with AG Garland over 'unfair treatment': 'Ongoing injustice'

Trump's lawyers say former president being 'treated unfairly'

By Bret Baier , Adam Sabes | Fox News
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump are requesting a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying Trump is being treated unfairly.

Trump's lawyers sent a letter to Garland on Tuesday.

"We represent Donald J. Trump, the 45' President of the United States, in the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Counsel's Office. Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly," the letter reads. "No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion. We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors."

The letter comes as Special Counsel Jack Smith has been working to wrap up his probe into the Trump classified documents case for the past few weeks, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH WORKING TO WRAP UP MAR-A-LAGO CLASSIFIED RECORDS INVESTIGATION: SOURCE

Trump attorney letter

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump are requesting a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying Trump is being treated unfairly. (SECIL Law)

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 3, 2023, in New York City. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

It's unclear when Smith will announce what came out of the investigation or if he plans to prosecute Trump.

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT PROBES INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT; FROM STORMY DANIELS TO RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

Trump special counsel announcement

Attorney General Merrick Garland announces Jack Smith as special counsel at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Garland appointed Smith as special counsel in November 2022 after the FBI searched for missing classified documents in a raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Aug. 8, 2022.

Merrick Garland news conference

Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks at the Justice Department on Nov. 18, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Department of Justice didn't respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

