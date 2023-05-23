Trump attorneys request meeting with AG Garland over 'unfair treatment': 'Ongoing injustice'

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump are requesting a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying Trump is being treated unfairly.

Trump's lawyers sent a letter to Garland on Tuesday.

"We represent Donald J. Trump, the 45' President of the United States, in the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Counsel's Office. Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly," the letter reads. "No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion. We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors."

The letter comes as Special Counsel Jack Smith has been working to wrap up his probe into the Trump classified documents case for the past few weeks, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

It's unclear when Smith will announce what came out of the investigation or if he plans to prosecute Trump.

Garland appointed Smith as special counsel in November 2022 after the FBI searched for missing classified documents in a raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Aug. 8, 2022.

The Department of Justice didn't respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.