Trump to attend National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Chicago

Former President Trump will visit Chicago, Illinois, for the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention, his campaign announced Monday.

The convention will be held at the Hilton Chicago at 720 South Michigan Avenue and Trump will participate during its opening day on Wednesday, July 31, at noon CST.

The NABJ said on its website that the convention is a conference for journalism education, career development, networking and innovation.

"This year's convention in the Windy City will attract industry leaders, innovators, and influencers in journalism, media, technology, business, government, community service, health, arts, entertainment, academia, and more," the website said.

SECRET SERVICE ALLEGEDLY DELAYED TRUMP'S NASHVILLE SPEECH FOLLOWING SECURITY LAPSE

Trump will take part in a Q&A with political journalists in front of an audience of registered convention spectators. The discussion will focus on the most pressing issues facing the black community, the Trump campaign and the NABJ said.

"We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most," NABJ President Ken Lemon said in a statement. "While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know."

TRUMP WILL DEBATE DEMOCRATIC PARTY'S 'ULTIMATE NOMINEE,' SAYS CAMPAIGN ADVISER

The event will be moderated by anchor of The Faulkner Focus and co-host of Outnumbered on FOX News Harris Faulkner, ABC News senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott and Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba.

"President Trump accomplished more for Black Americans than any other president in recent history by implementing America First policies on the economy, immigration, energy, law and order, and foreign policy," the Trump campaign claimed in a press release.

"Historic rates of Black voters now support President Trump, and the reason is simple: Black voters know that President Trump is the only presidential candidate who can deliver results on day one because he already has, including landmark unemployment rates for Black Americans, increased median income for Black households, historic permanent funding for HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), comprehensive bipartisan criminal justice reform, and nearly $50 billion in funds to revitalize Opportunity Zones," his campaign continued.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee, was also invited to participate in the convention, but she has not confirmed her attendance.

Lemon said the NABJ invites presidential nominees to the convention in each presidential election year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended NABJ conventions in the past, either as presidents or presidential candidates.

The event will not be open to the general public and will be live-streamed on NABJ's YouTube and Facebook pages.