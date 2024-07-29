Trump will debate Democratic Party's 'ultimate nominee,' says campaign adviser

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said that former President Trump would debate the ultimate Democratic presidential nominee, but was skeptical whether it would be Vice President Harris.

"We think the Democrats need to pick who their ultimate nominee is going to be," Miller said when asked if Trump would debate Harris.

President Biden announced last week that he would drop out of the presidential race, endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the next nominee for the Democratic Party. Harris, the presumptive nominee, has not yet officially won her party's nomination.

"That needs to be formalized before we go and lock in all the debates," he said.

When pressed by MSNBC host Chris Jansing on the issue, Miller said that the Democratic Party only recently decided to rally behind Harris.

"Hold on, we need to make sure the Democrats actually go through and lock in Kamala Harris," he said. "It was only a month ago that many Democrats who wanted to throw Joe Biden overboard were saying, ‘We need to go to this mini-primary. We need to go with somebody else other than Kamala Harris.’"

"It’s only been this past week that there's been any sort of effort to rally around Kamala Harris," Miller said. "The exact same people, in fact, that were saying that Joe Biden was okay are the same people that are saying now we have to get behind Harris."

"Fourteen million Democrats voted for Joe Biden in this primary system," Miller said. "And now all those voters will be told that that's invalidated."

"Will Donald Trump debate Kamala Harris?" Jansing asked Miller.

"Of course, we are going to debate the Democratic nominee," Miller said. "If that's Kamala Harris, once she goes through and that becomes formalized."

"I believe the date we are looking at is August 7," he said.

Harris, the presumptive nominee for the Democrats, has already raised over $200 million in fundraising for her campaign.

In a release, the campaign touted what they called a "record-shattering haul" and noted that two-thirds of the contributions came from first-time donors, which they argued was "further proof of the tremendous grassroots support for the Vice President."

Campaign officials for Trump and Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.