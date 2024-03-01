Expand / Collapse search
Trump to attend Club for Growth retreat as group works to 'unite' GOP, ensure Biden 'is a one-term president'

Club for Growth was at odds with Trump last year but now is fully backing the former president in 2024

Trump counts on support from blue collar workers Video

Trump counts on support from blue collar workers

Fox News correspondent Grady Trimble has the latest on the fight for the White House on 'Special Report.'

Former President Trump will attend Club for Growth’s annual economic retreat Friday evening as the group works to unite the Republican Party and put its full support behind the 2024 GOP frontrunner to "win back the White House and more" in November. 

The retreat is set to take place at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. The annual event is expected to see attendance from 125 major donors. 

TRUMP WINS THE MICHIGAN GOP PRIMARY, BRINGING HIM ONE STEP CLOSER TO SECURING REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

"The entire conservative movement and Republican Party are coalescing around President Trump in order to beat Joe Biden and take back the White House," a source close to Trump told Fox News Digital. 

Trump victory speech

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump gestures to supporters during an election night watch party at the State Fairgrounds on February 24, 2024, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump and the Club for Growth were at odds last year. A source familiar told Fox News Digital that the rift was due to "the issue of electability after the 2022 elections." 

But the source told Fox News Digital that current polling shows "that isn’t a concern, and Trump is on track to beat Biden." 

Club for Growth President David McIntosh told Fox News Digital Friday that the group and Trump "have accomplished a lot of work together."

TRUMP 'REALLY NOT THINKING ABOUT' HALEY AFTER SOUTH CAROLINA VICTORY, SAYS HE'S FOCUSED ON BEATING BIDEN

"From tax reform to deregulation, President Trump unleashed prosperity for all Americans," he said, adding that the United States "stands at a crossroad." 

"Inflation and interest rates are pricing middle-class families out of homeownership, and too many parents are having trouble putting food on the table," he said. "Crime is destroying cities and seeping into the suburbs, and our public schools are spending more than ever and failing our kids." 

McIntosh told Fox News Digital that "Joe Biden and the radical Progressives only make things worse — this is what woke looks like." 

Donald Trump South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump, center, speaks during an election night watch party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, February 24, 2024. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

McIntosh said that 2024 is "the most important election of our time." 

TRUMP SAYS SOUTH CAROLINA IS A 'BIGGER WIN THAN WE ANTICIPATED,' LOOKS FORWARD TO SAYING 'JOE, YOU'RE FIRED'

"It’s time for Republicans to unite and put our differences aside," he explained. "We need to work together to make sure Biden is a one-term president. We need to grow our majority in the House and reclaim the majority in the Senate. We need to restore the American Dream, and the only we can do that is by working together." 

He added: "President Trump always says, ‘When Trump and the Club for Growth are together, we always win.’ And together we are going to win back the White House and more this November." 

Biden in the Oval Office

President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 1, 2024.  (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump has dominated the early primaries, winning in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the U.S. Virgin Islands, South Carolina and Michigan. Trump will likely secure the GOP nomination by next week after the Super Tuesday primary contests. 

His sole opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, has vowed to stay in the race. 

