Former President Trump will win the Michigan Republican Primary Tuesday night, winning yet another early contest and additional delegates — bringing him one step closer to being able to formally secure the GOP nomination.

The Associated Press projected Trump will win the primary shortly after polls closed Tuesday night.

With the Michigan win, Trump has claimed victory in every primary and caucus of the 2024 GOP presidential primary cycle.

Trump, who will likely secure the GOP nomination by next week after the Super Tuesday primary contests, dominated the Iowa caucuses, left New Hampshire with a commanding victory, swept caucuses in Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, won South Carolina with a "bigger win" than he anticipated.

MICHIGAN PRIMARY PUTS MAJOR BATTLEGROUND STATE IN PLAY FOR 2024

Trump needs 1,215 delegates to formally secure the nomination.

Both Republican and Democratic voters in Michigan hit the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state-run primaries.

Republican voters on Tuesday had their choice from Trump, the clear frontrunner, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — the only two GOP candidates in the race — and others who have since dropped out, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

JAMES CARVILLE FRETS OVER 'UNCOMMITTED' PROTEST VOTE AGAINST BIDEN IN MICHIGAN: 'HUGE PROBLEM'

There are 16 delegates at stake.

Trump called into the Michigan GOP Watch Party Tuesday night shortly after the race was called in his favor.

"I just want to thank everybody. This was a great day," Trump said, pointing to the state's autoworkers, saying Democrats "destroyed the autowork business," but vowed to "bring it all back into Michigan" if elected.

"I just want to thank everybody…the numbers are far greater than we even anticipated," he said, adding that he will "be doing a lot of campaigning over the next couple of months."

"I can tell you this November cannot come fast enough," Trump said. "We have the worst president in history--the most incompetent and the most corrupt president, and we can't let this continue."

"So that day, November 5th, and January 20th is when we take over," Trump said, referring to Election Day and Inauguration Day. "We're going to make America great again, greater than ever before."

Democratic voters also had their chance to vote in the primary, casting ballots for President Biden or his Democratic challengers, Rep. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. Those voters also had the option to cast an "uncommitted" vote.