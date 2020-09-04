Trump approval back up to pre-coronavirus shutdown high of 52 percent: poll

President Trump’s approval rating is back up to its pre-pandemic high of 52 percent, according to a Rasmussen poll.

Friday’s Rasmussen Reports approval rating for Trump was 52%. At the same time, 48 percent disapprove. Strong feelings for the president are equal on both sides-- 42 percent strongly approve of the president’s job and 42 percent strongly disapprove.

The last time Trump hit 52 percent approval was late February, weeks before coronavirus lockdowns kicked in.

FOX NEWS POLL: BIDEN TOPS TRUMP AMONG LIKELY VOTERS IN KEY STATES

The highest approval rating Trump has had was in late September 2019, at 53 percent, according to Rasmussen. The highest former President Barack Obama had was 52 percent, in late January 2011.

Daily tracking results for Rasmussen are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters a night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis.

In past reelections, both Obama and President George W. Bush had a 51 percent approval on the day they won.

President Trump had approval ratings in the low-to-mid 40s throughout April, May, June and July, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other polls have found differing results. According to a FiveThirtyEight, which estimates by factoring in polling data from multiple outlets, 52.1 percent disapprove of the president’s job and 44 percent approve.