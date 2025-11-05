Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump appears to jab defeated Republicans, saying it's 'easy' to win elections 'when you talk about the facts'

President Donald Trump tells Miami business forum that candidates must talk about the 'facts' to win elections

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump says some 'sovereignty' lost in NYC, takes swipe at Republicans after election losses Video

Trump says some 'sovereignty' lost in NYC, takes swipe at Republicans after election losses

President Donald Trump addressed the American Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday, saying Republican candidates needed to talk about "the facts" if they want to win elections.

President Donald Trump appeared to take a swipe at Republican candidates who lost on Tuesday while addressing the America Business Forum in Miami, Fla., on Wednesday.

After listing a series of his accomplishments, Trump said it's "so easy to win elections when you talk about the facts." 

"Almost 2 million American-born workers are employed today, more than when I took office. That's nine months ago. Can you imagine?" Trump said. "And I tell Republicans, if you want to win elections, you gotta talk about these facts. You know, it's so easy to win elections when you talk about the facts."

He then added that, "These are things you have to talk about. It doesn't just happen, you got to tell them. It's wonderful to do them, but if people don't talk about them, then you can do not so well in elections."

Trump walking with his head down

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the American Business Forum at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Nov. 5, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Republicans lost several major races, including gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as the mayoral race in New York City. While Trump backed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for mayor over Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, he still made the jab at Republicans generally.

"One year ago, we were a dead country. Now we're a country that's considered [one of] the hottest countries anywhere in the world," Trump said, crediting his administration with getting 600,000 Americans off of food stamps and creating jobs for 1.9 million Americans. He highlighted the supposed increase in jobs, saying that nearly 2 million more Americans were employed than when he entered office less than a year ago.

President Donald Trump standing in front of a microphone

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the America Business Forum in Miami on Nov. 5, 2025. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

While Trump touted his achievements for the working class, Zohran Mamdani, hot off his victory in New York City, gave a different analysis earlier Wednesday.

During an appearance on "Good Morning America," Mamdani contrasted himself and Trump. Mamdani argued that, unlike the president, he is ready to solve the "cost of living crisis" for Americans who are struggling.

Mamdani also said that Trump is "someone who ran an entire presidential campaign on the promise of cheaper groceries and is now, as the president, making it harder for Americans to afford those groceries by cutting SNAP benefits."

Trump, who was marking the anniversary of being elected for a second presidential term, did not shy away from taking a swipe at Mamdani as well.

Zohran Mamdani delivers victory speech on Election night with his banner behind him.

Zohran Mamdani delivers a victory speech at a mayoral election night watch party, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in New York City. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

"We lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York, but we’ll take care of that. Don’t worry about it," he told the crowd in Miami on Wednesday.

Republicans have largely blamed the lapse in SNAP benefits on Democrats as the parties battle it out in D.C. amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

