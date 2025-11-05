Trump appears to jab defeated Republicans, saying it's 'easy' to win elections 'when you talk about the facts'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump appeared to take a swipe at Republican candidates who lost on Tuesday while addressing the America Business Forum in Miami, Fla., on Wednesday.

After listing a series of his accomplishments, Trump said it's "so easy to win elections when you talk about the facts."

"Almost 2 million American-born workers are employed today, more than when I took office. That's nine months ago. Can you imagine?" Trump said. "And I tell Republicans, if you want to win elections, you gotta talk about these facts. You know, it's so easy to win elections when you talk about the facts."

He then added that, "These are things you have to talk about. It doesn't just happen, you got to tell them. It's wonderful to do them, but if people don't talk about them, then you can do not so well in elections."

On Tuesday, Republicans lost several major races, including gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as the mayoral race in New York City. While Trump backed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for mayor over Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, he still made the jab at Republicans generally.

"One year ago, we were a dead country. Now we're a country that's considered [one of] the hottest countries anywhere in the world," Trump said, crediting his administration with getting 600,000 Americans off of food stamps and creating jobs for 1.9 million Americans. He highlighted the supposed increase in jobs, saying that nearly 2 million more Americans were employed than when he entered office less than a year ago.

While Trump touted his achievements for the working class, Zohran Mamdani, hot off his victory in New York City, gave a different analysis earlier Wednesday.

During an appearance on "Good Morning America," Mamdani contrasted himself and Trump. Mamdani argued that, unlike the president, he is ready to solve the "cost of living crisis" for Americans who are struggling.

Mamdani also said that Trump is "someone who ran an entire presidential campaign on the promise of cheaper groceries and is now, as the president, making it harder for Americans to afford those groceries by cutting SNAP benefits."

Trump, who was marking the anniversary of being elected for a second presidential term, did not shy away from taking a swipe at Mamdani as well.

"We lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York, but we’ll take care of that. Don’t worry about it," he told the crowd in Miami on Wednesday.

Republicans have largely blamed the lapse in SNAP benefits on Democrats as the parties battle it out in D.C. amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.