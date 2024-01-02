Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine

Trump appeals decision to ban him from Maine ballot

The Supreme Court would have the final say on Trump's eligibility to run for president

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Trump appeals decision to ban him from Maine ballot Video

Trump appeals decision to ban him from Maine ballot

Fox News correspondent Rich Edson has the latest on former President Trump's legal actions on 'Your World.'

Former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, appealed the decision to remove him from Maine's Republican primary ballot for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump appealed Maine’s decision, made by Democrat Shenna Bellows, who became the first secretary of state in history to bar someone from running for the presidency under the rarely used Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, according to the Associated Press.

The provision Bellows used prohibits anyone who ‘engaged in insurrection’ from holding office.

TRUMP DISQUALIFIED FROM MAINE 2024 REPUBLICAN PRIMARY BALLOT

Donald Trump, Shenna Bellows

Former President Donald Trump and Democrat Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. (Getty Images)

The appeal will now head to Maine’s Supreme Court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is expected to file an appeal on a similar ruling made by the Colorado Supreme Court directly to the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation’s highest court has never issued a decision on Section 3 and the Colorado court’s 4-3 ruling that it applied to Trump was the first time in history the provision was used to block a presidential candidate from appearing on the ballot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics