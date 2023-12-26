FBI, Denver police investigating threats against Colorado judges who barred Trump from state's ballots

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Denver Police Department are investigating threats made against Colorado Supreme Court justices who ruled that former President Trump is prohibited from appearing on the state's ballots in next year's presidential election.

A spokesperson for Denver police confirmed to Fox News Digital that it is "currently investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and will continue working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to thoroughly investigate any reports of threats or harassment."

The spokesperson would not provide details of these probes due to the "open investigations and safety and privacy considerations."

Denver police are "providing extra patrols around justice's residences in Denver and will provide additional safety support if/as requested" in response to the threats against the justices who ruled last week that the insurrection clause under the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment applied to Trump for his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the spokesperson said.

This comes after an analysis by nonpartisan research nonprofit Advance Democracy showed "significant violent rhetoric" online from Trump supporters targeting the justices and Democrats in the aftermath of the court's decision, according to NBC News.

The names of the four justices who ruled to disqualify Trump from the 2024 ballot have appeared frequently in posts on pro-Trump online forums, which have included calls to disclose the judges' personal information.

Some posts on these forums have featured calls for the justices and Trump's opponents to be killed by guns, hangings or bombs, and some told their followers to stock up on weapons and proposed a civil war against Democrats.

One post urged Trump supporters to "behead judges" and "slam dunk a judge's baby into the trash can" while another said, "this ends when we kill these f---ers."

Users have also been replying directly to Trump's posts on his social media platform Truth Social with similar rhetoric.

The FBI said in a statement to Axios that the agency is aware of the situation and is working with local law enforcement.

"We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation," the agency told the outlet.