Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump announces plan to award Ben Carson the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Carson, a former neurosurgeon, served as HUD secretary during Trump's first term

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Trump cracks up audience revealing private moment with former opponent Video

Trump cracks up audience revealing private moment with former opponent

President Donald Trump revealed the moment Ben Carson told him he would win the 2016 presidential election while addressing the White House Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced that Dr. Ben Carson will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, noting that there will be a ceremony at the White House to honor him.

"Congratulations Ben. He didn't know this. He didn't know it. I hope he's happy," Trump said after making the announcement at the conclusion of his remarks at the American Cornerstone Institute's Founders' Dinner on Saturday.

Carson, who founded the ACI, served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during Trump's first term in office.

TRUMP REVEALS WHAT BEN CARSON PRIVATELY PREDICTED DURING 2016 GOP PRIMARY FIGHT

President Donald Trump and Ben Carson

U.S. President Donald Trump and former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson attend the American Cornerstone Institute Founders' Dinner on Sept. 20, 2025 in Mount Vernon, Va. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Carson, a former neurosurgeon, ran for president when Trump mounted his first successful White House bid, but ultimately dropped out and backed Trump in 2016.

ACI's website states that "Dr. Carson is ensuring there is an organization fighting for the principles that have guided him through life, and that make this country great: Faith, Liberty, Community, and Life." 

BEN CARSON: AS A DOCTOR, I KNOW FEWER RESTRICTIONS ON MARIJUANA WILL MAKE CITIES WORSE

Donald Trump and Ben Carson

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump greets former HUD Secretary Ben Carson during a campaign event where he received Carson's endorsement on Oct. 29, 2023 in Sioux City, Iowa (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Carson is supporting U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for re-election.

In a post on X earlier this month, Carson declared that Graham "has been a steadfast conservative leader for South Carolina and our nation and I'm pleased to endorse him for re-election."

DR. BEN CARSON'S EDUCATION PROGRAM TEACHES THE ‘GOOD, BAD, AND UGLY’ OF AMERICA, WITH EMPHASIS ON THE GOOD

Ben Carson

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson appears on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisc. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carson was one of the people who spoke at the memorial service honoring slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Arizona on Sunday.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue