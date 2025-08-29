BEN CARSON: As a doctor, I know fewer restrictions on marijuana will make cities worse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump’s commitment to tackling the crime epidemic destroying American cities is a life-saving mission for millions across our nation. But while there are many factors contributing to high crime rates, we cannot ignore one that’s dominated the national debate in recent weeks: the prevalent use of marijuana, a trend which is growing in our urban centers.

As the president starts cleaning up our streets, a cabal of Soros-funded activists are pushing for a dangerous Blue City-style policy that will worsen the crisis: rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III. Even well-intentioned but misguided activists are now advocating to loosen marijuana restrictions through efforts to reschedule the drug.

I urge caution when we consider such sweeping changes. The intent may be compassionate, but the consequences are certainly harmful. As someone who’s spent decades caring for the health and well-being of families across America, I have seen firsthand how substance abuse devastates lives and communities.

In addition to health impacts, there are societal impacts as well. The research is clear: more marijuana means more crime. A University of Colorado study found crime rates up to 1,452% higher in neighborhoods with at least one marijuana dispensary. In Denver, areas near dispensaries had 85 more property crimes per year than those without.

Unfortunately, crime spikes aren’t unique to states like Colorado that have a lax drug policy. A comprehensive review conducted in 2024 of states with legal weed found that, post-legalization, substance-use disorders, chronic homelessness and arrests increased by 17%, 35% and 13%, respectively. The same report found legalization increases arrests for violent crime by 18% and property crime by 15%.

A 2024 study found that young men who use marijuana daily and have a marijuana use disorder (addiction) are 82% more likely to exhibit violent behavior compared to non-users. A strong, flourishing country cannot afford to lose the lives of its young people to addiction and violence.

Negative consequences follow liberalized drug policies like night follows day. It makes sense that order and civil society suffer the more you give license for individuals to engage in antisocial behavior such as abusing drugs. More and more locations are learning the hard way that easing drug prohibitions can have disastrous consequences. Broad-based legalization in Oregon was so bad that the state legislature recriminalized drug possession just a few years later. And all of these societal concerns are without regard to the fact that organized crime flourishes where marijuana is made legal; years of reporting and DEA investigation have exposed that marijuana legalization is giving Chinese cartels an avenue to operate legally in America.

Today’s marijuana is far more potent and dangerous than what existed in previous generations. Modern THC concentrations reach up to 99% today, a far cry from the 2-3% of decades past.

If one thing is clear from crime-controlled areas, it’s this: rampant drug use is fueling the fire. This truth is reflected across countless American cities. As a former pediatric neurosurgeon who is deeply concerned for America’s future generations, I believe we must approach marijuana policy with caution and allow sound evidence to guide the debate.

The health, safety and stability of our families depend on thoughtful, responsible leadership — not experimenting with policies that fuel more crime and suffering. Let’s instead focus on what truly makes our towns and cities places where every American can thrive.