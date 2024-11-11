Trump allies back Rick Scott in GOP Senate leader race as they look to influence secret ballot

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., began receiving a deluge of endorsements from President-elect Donald Trump-aligned conservatives following his decisive re-election victory last week, including support from billionaire X owner Elon Musk and several of his Senate colleagues.

"Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader!" Musk wrote on his platform on Sunday. The Tesla CEO endorsed Trump in the 2024 election and became a fixture of his campaign as the election inched closer.

In fact, Trump has reportedly vowed to include Musk in his administration, claiming he will tap him to run a commission on government efficiency.

Scott also racked up endorsements from former presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Rand Paul, R-Ky., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Prior to last week, there were only two public endorsements in the Senate Republican leader race. Sens. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., backed Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., soon after he launched his bid for leader in the spring.

Before endorsing Scott, Musk criticized Thune, writing on X, "(Republican) Senator Thune is the top choice of Democrats."

Scott, Thune and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, are the current contenders to succeed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. The election will be conducted via secret ballot on Wednesday.

Cornyn received his first public endorsement from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who cited the Texas senator's support for legislation that he has spearheaded.

While many figures close to Trump have gotten behind Scott, the president-elect himself has not made an endorsement. He also has not said whether he plans to.

However, Trump has made some requests of the candidates.

"Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner," he wrote on X.

"Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY! Additionally, no Judges should be approved during this period of time because the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. THANK YOU!"

Scott quickly shared his agreement with Trump. Cornyn, who spoke with Trump on the subject on Sunday, vowed to stay in session until the president-elect's appointments can be confirmed, including on weekends. He also noted that "the Constitution expressly confers the power on the President to make recess appointments."

Thune responded exclusively to Fox News Digital, signaling he was open to Trump's request.

"I’ve spent eight months carefully listening to my colleagues about their vision for the next chapter of the Senate Republican Conference, especially as we hit the ground running with President Trump," he said in a statement.

"One thing is clear: We must act quickly and decisively to get the president’s cabinet and other nominees in place as soon as possible to start delivering on the mandate we’ve been sent to execute, and all options are on the table to make that happen, including recess appointments. We cannot let Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats block the will of the American people."

Recess appointments refer to the president's ability to fill federal vacancies that occur while the Senate is in recess. This power is outlined in the Recess Appointments Clause of the Constitution. For the president to unilaterally make these appointments, the Congress must be in recess, which the House and Senate leadership must agree to go into.

Fox News Digital reached out to Scott's office for comment.