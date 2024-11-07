Top Republican privately backing Thune to succeed McConnell in GOP leader race

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines, R-Mont., is privately urging other Senate Republicans to cast their ballots in favor of Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., a source familiar told Fox News Digital.

The Montana Republican has not publicly endorsed Thune but is planning to support him in the secret ballot on Nov. 13 to determine who will succeed Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as the head of the party.

Up until last month, Daines was still being speculated as a potential contender for leader. The senator had repeatedly skirted questions about whether he would join the race, noticeably not ruling it out. However, he confirmed to Fox News in October that he would not seek the leadership post.

Daines' office did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

The leader position is currently being sought by Thune and Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Rick Scott, R-Fla.

McConnell, 82, announced in February that he would not run for leader again in the next Congress. He is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history.

The very influential Kentucky Republican won't be endorsing a successor ahead of the election, Fox News also confirmed.

Before Daines dispelled speculation that he would launch a campaign for leader, Trump told allies following McConnell's announcement that he would like to see the Montana senator run to succeed him.

That was prompted by the president-elect's good relationship with Daines, the source shared.

Senators have kept quiet throughout the months leading up to the leader race, opting instead to focus on the 2024 elections. Very few Republicans have made revealing public comments about the candidates or whom they were leaning toward.

Only three senators have made public endorsements, with Sens. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who announced support for Thune earlier this year, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who recently backed Scott and urged Trump to endorse him as well.

Trump has not weighed in, and it is unclear whether he plans to. His team did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.