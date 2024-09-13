Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump adviser Alina Habba hits campaign trail to attract Arab American support in swing state Michigan

'Many of us have roots in countries where we left behind persecution for the freedom that we now cherish,' Habba tells Fox News Digital

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
Alina Habba slams Dems' 'disgusting' push to allow non-citizens to vote: 'Turning their cheek the other way' Video

Alina Habba slams Dems' 'disgusting' push to allow non-citizens to vote: 'Turning their cheek the other way'

Trump campaign senior adviser Alina Habba on election interference concerns, including claims from the Department of Justice arguing that foreign nations are attempting to influence the presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Alina Habba, has hit the campaign trail to attract Arab support in the key swing state of Michigan. 

Habba, who also is an attorney on Trump’s legal team, is a first generation American. Both of Habba’s parents are from Iraq. 

Habba has been crisscrossing Michigan since Thursday, participating in nearly a dozen events and engaging in meetings in Arab American communities — including with Indian Americans and Chaldean Americans. 

"As someone who understands how tight-knit and faith-driven these communities are, I’m incredibly proud to be here with the Arab American communities in Michigan," Habba told Fox News Digital. "Many of us have roots in countries where we left behind persecution for the freedom that we now cherish." 

ALINA HABBA TAKES ON MAJOR ROLE IN TRUMP CAMPAIGN

Alina Habba speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention

Alina Habba speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Habba told Fox News Digital it is "vital that we speak up to protect that freedom here in the United States." 

"We cannot allow our country to go down the same dangerous path," Habba said. "Donald Trump is the only option to ensure our values and way of life are safeguarded." 

Metro Detroit has the world’s largest population of Iraqis outside of Iraq, with an estimated 187,000 people. 

On Friday, Habba toured the Chaldean Foundation and the community. Habba also spoke to children at a school in the community and spoke to local leaders. 

THE LATEST FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS

"The Chaldean community is driven by its faith and close-knit family ties," Habba told Fox News Digital, adding that Trump’s policies are attractive to them, and "resonating with independents, moderates, and traditional Republicans, especially here in battleground states like Michigan."

Alina Habba visits a Chaldean community in Michigan. 

Alina Habba visits a Chaldean community in Michigan. 

Also on Friday, Habba is participating in a "Trump 47 Agenda Policy Tour" event with Vivek Ramaswamy, Rep. Tim Walberg, Tudor Dixon and more in Farmington Hills, Mich. 

Alina Habba visits a Chaldean community in Michigan. 

Alina Habba visits a Chaldean community in Michigan.  (Alina Habba)

"The Trump 47 Policy Tour is working, and we’re seeing results in key areas like Oakland County," Habba said. "The Chaldean community, with its 10 Catholic churches in Metro-Detroit, is a strong, faith-based force, and we stand united behind President Trump." 

According to the latest Fox News Power Rankings, key swing states like North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada are listed as "toss-ups."

Michigan, though, is listed as "lean Democrat." 

