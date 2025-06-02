Expand / Collapse search
Nuclear Proliferation

Trump administration open to allowing Iran to continue some uranium enrichment for undetermined length of time

Axios reports Iran can keep limited enrichment under Trump nuclear deal proposal

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
Mark Levin: For all intents and purposes, Iran now has a nuclear weapon Video

Mark Levin: For all intents and purposes, Iran now has a nuclear weapon

Fox News host Mark Levin gives his take on the America First Committee and Iran’s nuclear enrichment on ‘Life, Liberty & Levin.’

A report from Axios has indicated that the United States plans to allow Iran to continue limited low-level uranium enrichment on its soil for an unspecified period of time. 

On Saturday, the Trump administration presented its first formal proposal to Tehran in an attempt to sign a nuclear deal with the country, but did not share any details of the proposed deal publicly. "President Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said over the weekend. "Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it's in their best interest to accept it."

The report, from Axios, cited two sources familiar with the Trump administration's ongoing negotiations with Iran. The White House did not deny the details of Axios' reporting when Fox News Digital reached out for confirmation. 

IRAN CONDEMNS AUSTRIA OVER REPORT ON ADVANCED NUCLEAR WEAPONS PROGRAM

Instead, a White House official responded with a statement calling the terms of the deal "very tough" and insisted the terms of the deal prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Trump and Ayatollah Khamenei examining Iranian centrifuges

Trump and Ayatollah Khamenei examining Iranian centrifuges (Reuters)

"President Trump is speaking the cold, hard truth. The terms we gave Iran were very tough and would make it impossible for them to ever obtain a nuclear bomb," the official said. 

Media reports Monday said that Iranian officials were planning to reject the U.S.'s proposed deal. The new details reported by Axios might serve to assuage some of the Iranians' concerns, but could also anger some Republicans, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who have all expressed that they only want zero nuclear enrichment as part of the deal – in addition to full dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program.

WHITE HOUSE URGES IRAN TO ACCEPT NUCLEAR DEAL AS IAEA REPORTS URANIUM ENRICHMENT SPIKE

President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, revealed last week documents he says show Tehran was "brazenly lying" about its nuclear program. (AP)

Axios reported that the details of the proposal described to them indicated that Iran would not be allowed to build any more new enrichment facilities, must "dismantle critical infrastructure for conversion and processing of uranium," and would be forced to halt any new research and development on nuclear centrifuges. However, according to the details of the proposal reported by Axios, Iran will be allowed to participate in a regional enrichment consortium under certain conditions. 

For example, Iran will only be able to develop domestic enrichment capabilities for civilian purposes only, according to Axios. Meanwhile, after signing the agreement, Iran would be forced to reduce its enrichment concentration to 3% and shut down all underground enrichment facilities for an agreed-upon time period by both parties.

Iran nuclear

This photo released on Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File) (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File)

The new proposal also seeks to develop auditing and oversight mechanisms to ensure Iran follows the rules of the agreement. 

