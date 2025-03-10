Trump admin tackling Biden 'backlog' of campus antisemitism complaints: 'Immediate priority'

The Trump administration is moving to investigate as an "immediate priority" outstanding allegations of antisemitism and violence on college campuses across the U.S. after canceling roughly $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University "due to the school’s continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) said Friday the Biden administration "accumulated a backlog of complaints" across universities after the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel in October 2023.

"American institutions of higher education erupted with antisemitic harassment and violence that denied Jewish students their right to equal access to learning, school activities, and campus facilities," Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for the OCR, said in a statement. "Many college and university presidents took little or no credible action, and the Biden Education Department’s OCR political leadership inexplicably accumulated a backlog of complaints."

"For the relatively few complaints actually resolved, the prior administration’s assistant secretary signed off on toothless resolution agreements that provided little to no remedy for Jewish students to this day," Trainor said. "The Trump administration will not permit antisemitic protesters and antagonists to take over campus facilities and terrorize Jewish students and staff with impunity."

The Trump administration's investigation of antisemitic allegations is in line with the president's executive orders cracking down on antisemitic harassment of Jewish students since the Hamas-Israel conflict. As part of the orders, a multi-agency Task Force to Combat Antisemitism was created, making Columbia's grant funds its first target.

Linda McMahon, Trump's secretary of education, visited Columbia University on Friday to discuss concerns about ongoing antisemitic allegations on campus with school leaders.

"Americans have watched in horror for more than a year now, as Jewish students have been assaulted and harassed on elite university campuses – repeatedly overrun by antisemitic students and agitators. Unlawful encampments and demonstrations have completely paralyzed day-to-day campus operations, depriving Jewish students of learning opportunities to which they are entitled," McMahon said in a statement last week.

"Institutions that receive federal funds have a responsibility to protect all students from discrimination. Columbia’s apparent failure to uphold their end of this basic agreement raises very serious questions about the institution’s fitness to continue doing business with the United States government."

Over the weekend, an activist who led protests and encampments on the Columbia University campus for months was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

"We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote in a post on X.