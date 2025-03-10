Expand / Collapse search
Trump admin tackling Biden 'backlog' of campus antisemitism complaints: 'Immediate priority'

Biden administration 'inexplicably accumulated a backlog of complaints,' according to the Department of Education

Columbia University pledges to combat antisemitism after Trump pulls federal funding Video

Columbia University pledges to combat antisemitism after Trump pulls federal funding

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton has the latest on President Donald Trump pulling $400 million from Columbia University over anti-Israel protests and more on ‘Fox News Live.’

The Trump administration is moving to investigate as an "immediate priority" outstanding allegations of antisemitism and violence on college campuses across the U.S. after canceling roughly $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University "due to the school’s continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) said Friday the Biden administration "accumulated a backlog of complaints" across universities after the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel in October 2023. 

"American institutions of higher education erupted with antisemitic harassment and violence that denied Jewish students their right to equal access to learning, school activities, and campus facilities," Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for the OCR, said in a statement. "Many college and university presidents took little or no credible action, and the Biden Education Department’s OCR political leadership inexplicably accumulated a backlog of complaints."

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION LAUNCHES ‘ENDDEI’ PORTAL FOR PARENTS, STUDENTS, TEACHERS TO REPORT DISCRIMINATION

Dept of Education and anti Israel riot

The Department of Education is moving to resolve a "backlog of complaints" involving allegations of antisemitism and violence during the Biden administration. (Getty Images)

"For the relatively few complaints actually resolved, the prior administration’s assistant secretary signed off on toothless resolution agreements that provided little to no remedy for Jewish students to this day," Trainor said. "The Trump administration will not permit antisemitic protesters and antagonists to take over campus facilities and terrorize Jewish students and staff with impunity." 

The Trump administration's investigation of antisemitic allegations is in line with the president's executive orders cracking down on antisemitic harassment of Jewish students since the Hamas-Israel conflict. As part of the orders, a multi-agency Task Force to Combat Antisemitism was created, making Columbia's grant funds its first target.

Linda McMahon, Trump's secretary of education, visited Columbia University on Friday to discuss concerns about ongoing antisemitic allegations on campus with school leaders.

HOUSE EDUCATION CHAIR BACKS TRUMP MOVE TO ABOLISH FEDERAL AGENCY

Barnard College gate, main image; center inset: a free Palestine sign

Anti-Israel protesters demonstrated at Barnard College in February 2025. (Getty; X)

"Americans have watched in horror for more than a year now, as Jewish students have been assaulted and harassed on elite university campuses – repeatedly overrun by antisemitic students and agitators. Unlawful encampments and demonstrations have completely paralyzed day-to-day campus operations, depriving Jewish students of learning opportunities to which they are entitled," McMahon said in a statement last week.

"Institutions that receive federal funds have a responsibility to protect all students from discrimination. Columbia’s apparent failure to uphold their end of this basic agreement raises very serious questions about the institution’s fitness to continue doing business with the United States government."

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION CANCELS ANOTHER $350M IN 'WOKE' SPENDING FOR CONTRACTS, GRANTS

anti-Israel protesters in New York City

Anti-Israel protesters demonstrate in New York City on Oct. 5, 2024, ahead of the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. (Adam Gray for Fox News Digital)

Over the weekend, an activist who led protests and encampments on the Columbia University campus for months was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. 

"We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote in a post on X. 

