Trump administration establishes militarized zone in California: "Strengthen border security operations"

The Trump administration announced Wednesday plans to establish a new militarized zone along the U.S.–Mexico border in California.

The Department of the Interior said roughly 760 acres in San Diego and Imperial Counties will be placed under Navy jurisdiction to "strengthen ongoing border security operations."

Adding the installation will effectively allow federal personnel to detain suspected illegal immigrants for trespassing on U.S. territory.

The department described the National Defense Area as a high-traffic corridor for illegal crossings. The zone will reportedly stretch from the western boundary of the Otay Mountain Wilderness Area to about one mile west of the California–Arizona state line, with Navy control set for three years.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the move directly advances what President Donald Trump has identified as his top national priorities.

"President Trump has made it clear that securing our border and restoring American sovereignty are top national priorities," Burgum said. "This action delivers on that commitment. By working with the Navy to close long-standing security gaps, we are strengthening national defense, protecting our public lands from unlawful use, and advancing the President’s agenda to put the safety and security of the American people first."

The Department added that the corridor’s heavy traffic of illegal crossings has contributed to both "significant national security challenges" and environmental degradation. Militarizing the area will reportedly "enhance border operations while minimizing ecological damage" associated with sustained illegal activity.

The Interior Department said it coordinated the move with the Navy to ensure it is lawful and consistent with the land’s original purpose — having been reserved in 1907 by President Theodore Roosevelt for border protection.

In recent months, the administration has established several national defense areas, including sites in Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. The moves were made to aggressively expand military authority along the southern border, including deploying federal troops and expanding rules to crack down on illegal migration, border security and overall crime.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Interior and the Navy for more information.