ICE accuses Dem lawmaker of joining 'rioting crowd' in Arizona, interfering in mass arrest

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Deputy ICE Director Madison Sheahan responds to Rep. Adelita Grijalva's, D-Ariz., allegation that she was pepper sprayed during a Tucson ICE raid, the arrest of a Somali migrant in Minnesota and more on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Wednesday accused Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., of joining a "rioting crowd" and attempting to interfere with agents during a mass arrest operation last week.

The accusation came after Grijalva claimed she was "pushed aside and pepper sprayed" during an immigration raid on Dec. 5 in Tucson, an account ICE flatly rejected.

"During the operation, U.S. Representative Adelita Grijalva joined the rioting crowd and attempted to impede law enforcement officers, then took to social media to slander law enforcement by falsely claiming she was pepper sprayed," ICE said in a statement.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Grijalva’s office for comment.

JUDGE REJECTS REP. LAMONICA MCIVER’S BID TO TOSS ASSAULT CASE, SAYS HER ACTIONS HAD ‘NO LEGISLATIVE PURPOSE’

a federal agent readies a weapon

Law enforcement deal with protesters after an ICE raid on a restaurant in Tuscon, Arizona, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. The business, Taco Giro, is being investigated on suspicion of immigration and tax evasion. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

ICE and its federal partners arrested 46 illegal immigrants during the operation, the result of a "multiyear investigation into a transnational criminal organization involved in labor exploitation, tax violations, and immigration violations," the agency said.

ICE said "over 100 agitators" arrived at one of the locations it searched and "attempted to impede law enforcement operations."

"Agitators quickly turned violent, assaulting officers and slashing tires," ICE added.

DEM-BACKED ‘DIGNITY’ BILL COULD STRIP ICE OF DETENTION POWERS, ERASE IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT, CRITICS WARN

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials on Friday pushed back against accusations from Arizona Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva, who claimed she was pepper sprayed during an immigration raid.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Wednesday pushed back against accusations from Arizona Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva, who claimed she was pepper sprayed during an immigration raid. (@Rep_Grijalva via X)

In a post on X on Friday, Grijalva said she was "pushed aside and pepper sprayed" after seeking information from officers during ICE’s operation near the Taco Giro restaurant.

"ICE just conducted a raid by Taco Giro in Tucson — a small mom-and-pop restaurant that has served our community for years," Grijalva wrote. "When I presented myself as a Member of Congress asking for more information, I was pushed aside and pepper sprayed."

Grijalva also called ICE a "lawless agency" that is "operating with no transparency, no accountability, and open disregard for basic due process" in a separate X post.

MANHUNT UNDERWAY AFTER FEDERAL AGENTS TAKE GUNFIRE AS RIOTERS RAM VEHICLES, HURL DEBRIS IN CHICAGO

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin immediately disputed Grijalva's account, saying she was never directly sprayed but merely in the "vicinity of someone who was."

"If her claims were true, this would be a medical marvel," McLaughlin said. "But they’re not true. She wasn’t pepper sprayed. She was in the vicinity of someone who was pepper sprayed as they were obstructing and assaulting law enforcement."

ICE said two people in the crowd were arrested – one for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer and another for damaging a government vehicle. Two Homeland Security Investigation Special Response Team operators were also injured.

protesters confront federal agents outside an arizona taco restaurant

Protesters stand behind a gate locked with a bike lock, which blocked federal agents from leaving a restaurant in Tuscon, Arizona, after an ICE raid was conducted on the business on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

When reached for comment, DHS referred Fox News Digital to ICE’s statement on the operation. ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

