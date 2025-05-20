Trump admin ends temporary protected status for Haitian migrants currently in the US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is ending temporary protection status (TPS) for roughly 520,000 Haitians currently residing in the US.

The TPS designations for the country will expire on Aug. 3, 2025, and the termination will be effective on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

"This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that Temporary Protective Status is actually temporary," said a DHS spokesperson.

"The environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home. We encourage these individuals to take advantage of the Department’s resources in returning to Haiti, which can be arranged through the CBP Home app. Haitian nationals may pursue lawful status through other immigration benefit requests, if eligible."

Noem made the decision to revoke TPS status after reviewing a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) report which showed that Haiti no longer meets the statutory requirements that grant foreign residents the ability to obtain temporary protected status.

Sources at DHS tell Fox they are encouraging Haitians in the U.S. under TPS to use the CBP Home app to secure a safe departure with a complimentary plane ticket and a $1,000 exit bonus.

TPS was created by Congress in the Immigration Act of 1990 with the intention of allowing residents of countries who faced natural disasters, war, or other unsafe, extraordinary conditions to designate refuge in the U.S. The program can be extended in increments of 18-month periods.

The Trump administration has made a hard push to roll back TPS designations to fulfill a campaign promise to strengthen the border and deport many of the illegal migrants who crossed the border during the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden granted TPS status to Venezuelans in 2021 and again just before he left office in January 2025, a designation to the South American nation from April 3, 2025, to Oct. 2, 2026. It's estimated the protection would have applied to roughly 300,000 Venezuelan nationals had the Trump administration not rolled back the decision.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) spokesperson Matthew Tragesser confirmed to Fox News Digital that stripping the TPS status for Haitians would affect roughly 520,000 migrants in the U.S.

