Supreme Court allows Trump admin to move ahead with ending protected legal status for some migrants

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to lift an injunction against the Trump administration blocking it from ending protections for hundreds of thousands of migrants in the U.S. – a win for Trump's immigration agenda.

The ruling will allow the Trump administration to move forward with its plans to terminate Biden-era Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for roughly 300,000 Venezuelan migrants living in the U.S., possibly subjecting them to immediate removal.

U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer asked the Supreme Court to lift the injunction, arguing that a federal judge overstepped by blocking the government from ending the program for certain Venezuelans.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ASKS SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW EL SALVADOR DEPORTATION FLIGHT CASE

"The district court’s reasoning is untenable," Sauer told the high court, adding that the program "implicates particularly discretionary, sensitive, and foreign-policy-laden judgments of the Executive Branch regarding immigration policy."

At issue was the TPS program, a program that allows individuals from certain countries to live and work in the U.S. legally if they cannot work safely in their home country due to a disaster, armed conflict or other "extraordinary and temporary conditions."

The protections were extended during the end of the Biden administration, shortly before Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in February abruptly terminated the program for a specific group of Venezuelan nationals, arguing they were not in the national interest.

In March, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen agreed to keep the protections in place, siding with plaintiffs from the National TPS Alliance in ruling that the termination of the TPS program, which is extended in 18-month increments, is "unprecedented," and suggested that the abrupt termination may have been "predicated on negative stereotypes" about Venezuelan migrants.

This was disputed bitterly by Sauer bitterly disputed in their appeal to the Supreme Court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In it, he also accused the lower court judge of improperly intruding on the executive branch’s authority over immigration policy.

"Forceful condemnations of gang violence and broad questioning of the integrity of the prior administration’s immigration practices, including potential abuses of the TPS program, do not evince discriminatory intent," Sauer said, describing Judge Chen's descriptions as "cherry picked" and "wrongly portrayed" as "racially tinged."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.