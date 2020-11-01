Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Trump in 'stronger position than he was in 2016' in battleground states: Rep. McCarthy

Both Pennsylvania and Arizona are rated 'Lean Democrat' by the Cook Political Report

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., discusses the importance of Pennsylvania, Arizona, other swing states.

President Trump is in a "stronger position than he was in 2016" in battleground states Arizona, Wisconsin, Ohio and Georgia, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday.

"I believe the president is in a very strong position in Texas, in Georgia, in Ohio, in Florida, in North Carolina," The California Republican congressman told "Sunday Morning Futures." "I think it really comes down to if you look at where Pennsylvania is and Arizona, if the president's able to pick those up, that's 280 electorates. He only needs 270. We could not have Michigan, but we are very close in Michigan." 

EARLY VOTERS CAST RECORD 92M BALLOTS AS ELECTION DAY NEARS

Both Pennsylvania and Arizona are rated "Lean Democrat" by the Cook Political Report, which also rates North Carolina, Georgia and Ohio as toss-ups. 

President Trump dances as he walks off stage after speaking during a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Washington, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"This is going to be a close race," McCarthy said. "Two years ago, there was 8.8 million people who voted in 2016 who did not vote in 2018, and that gave the power to Nancy Pelosi and the House. Had they voted like they did in 2016, the Republicans would still have control of the House, and we would not have Nancy Pelosi as speaker."

McCarthy said the crowds at Trump's ralles "are the best polls that you can find."

"I went to 33 cities just last month, and some of that was with the president in different parts of the country from Miami to Arizona, and I just see the enthusiasm, and that's what we're not seeing on the Biden side," McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to do well in polls in key battleground states including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

2020 Presidential Election