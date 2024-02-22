Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin

Tribal leader calls for bipartisanship in address to Wisconsin Legislature

James Crawford spoke on housing, human trafficking before WI lawmakers

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The leader of the Forest County Potawatomi tribe on Thursday called on Wisconsin lawmakers and other state leaders to search for bipartisan solutions to problems including human trafficking and affordable housing.

James Crawford, chair of the Potawatomi, delivered the annual State of the Tribes address in the Assembly chamber. In addition to Assembly members, other attendees included leaders from the state's 11 other federally recognized tribes, state senators, Wisconsin Supreme Court justices, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD PETITIONS WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT TO MAKE 1849 ABORTION LAW UNCONSTITUTIONAL

"Despite our differences, Wisconsin’s tribes and our states leaders can and must continue to collaborate and work together for the greater good," Crawford said.

James Crawford

Chairman James Crawford of the Forest County Potawatomi tribe addresses the Wisconsin Legislature in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

He thanked lawmakers for working to increase Medicaid reimbursements for tribes, ensure access to indigenous foods, and pass bills designed to increase affordable housing and make foster care more attractive and affordable.

"There is still much more than needs to be done," Crawford said. "Find the time to set aside your differences and not be afraid to reach across the aisle."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He specifically called on the Legislature to do more to address the problem of human trafficking in tribal communities, while thanking Kaul for forming a task force on the issue.

More from Politics