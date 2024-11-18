Transgender women to be banned from Capitol Hill female bathrooms under new House GOP proposal

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is introducing a resolution to ban transgender women from using women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol.

Mace is expected to file the resolution on Monday.

She told Fox News Digital of the measure, "The sanctity of protecting women and standing up against the Left’s systematic erasure of biological women starts here in the nation’s Capitol."

The South Carolina Republican plans to introduce a measure "prohibiting Members, officers, and employees of the House from using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex, and for other purposes," according to text previewed by Fox News Digital.

It comes just before the first openly transgender lawmaker, Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, D-Del., is set to join Congress in January.

House Republicans have previously changed rules on their side of Congress, such as when ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., scuttled metal detectors outside the House chamber after winning the gavel from previous Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Mace's legislation would charge the House sergeant at arms with enforcing the rule.

It's a preview of what kind of changes Republicans could look to pass when they control both houses of Congress next year.

Republicans hammered Democrats on transgender issues in the most recent election, particularly the topic of trans youth athletes in school sports.

The House GOP moved to restrict federal dollars for transgender health care and to block trans student athletes from participating in school sports teams of their chosen gender.

Mace previously introduced a bill that would have forced illegal immigrants with a history of sex crimes or violence against women to be deported. That bill passed with the support of 51 Democrats and all House Republicans.