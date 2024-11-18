Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives Politics

Transgender women to be banned from Capitol Hill female bathrooms under new House GOP proposal

Rep Nancy Mace wants provision included in next House rules package

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is introducing a resolution to ban transgender women from using women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol.

Mace is expected to file the resolution on Monday.

She told Fox News Digital of the measure, "The sanctity of protecting women and standing up against the Left’s systematic erasure of biological women starts here in the nation’s Capitol."

Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace is aiming to force a vote on her measure to ban transgender women from women's bathrooms at the Capitol. (Getty Images/File)

The South Carolina Republican plans to introduce a measure "prohibiting Members, officers, and employees of the House from using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex, and for other purposes," according to text previewed by Fox News Digital.

It comes just before the first openly transgender lawmaker, Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, D-Del., is set to join Congress in January.

House Republicans have previously changed rules on their side of Congress, such as when ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., scuttled metal detectors outside the House chamber after winning the gavel from previous Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson (Allison Robbert/Pool via AP/File)

Mace's legislation would charge the House sergeant at arms with enforcing the rule.

It's a preview of what kind of changes Republicans could look to pass when they control both houses of Congress next year. 

Rep. Nancy Mace questions U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle

Mace previously introduced a bill to deport illegal immigrants who commit sex crimes. (AP Photo/John McDonnell/File)

Republicans hammered Democrats on transgender issues in the most recent election, particularly the topic of trans youth athletes in school sports.

The House GOP moved to restrict federal dollars for transgender health care and to block trans student athletes from participating in school sports teams of their chosen gender.

Mace previously introduced a bill that would have forced illegal immigrants with a history of sex crimes or violence against women to be deported. That bill passed with the support of 51 Democrats and all House Republicans.

