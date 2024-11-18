Expand / Collapse search
Democrat who spoke out against trans athletes in women's sports comes under attack from own party

Some analysts have focused in on transgender athletes as an important issue to the 2024 election

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., ripped the Democratic Party as "very arrogant" following its stunning electoral defeat at the hands of President-elect Donald Trump last week.

Democratic House Rep. Seth Moulton is doubling down after he sparked a debate in his party over transgender inclusion in women's sports

"I’ve never had more people, parents and, by the way, a lot of L.G.B.T.Q. community members, reach out to me and say, ‘Thank you for saying this,’" Moulton told The New York Times in an interview Friday. 

Moulton, who just won re-election, has sparked a debate around transgender athletes after he spoke out against his party's stance on trans athletes in women's and girls' sports. Moulton has defended his position in several interviews since then, inciting more and more backlash from his party members. 

DEMOCRATS PLANNING TO REPLACE SETH MOULTON AFTER SPEAKING OUT AGAINST TRANS ATHLETES

Seth Moulton

Democratic House Rep. Seth Moulton is defending his position after he sparked a debate in his party over transgender inclusion in women's sports.

"Some of them are just speaking authentically as parents. Some of them believe the trans movement has gone too far. It is imperiling the progress we’ve made," Moulton told the media outlet.

Some of Moulton's opponents, including Salem city councilor Kyle Davis, have called on the congressman to resign. 

"We’re certainly rejecting the narrative that trans people are to be scapegoated or fear-mongered against," Davis told the Times. "If you know anything about the trans community, they don’t see themselves as men," David continued. "They don’t see themselves as former men."

BILL MAHER LAMBASTS LIBERALS FOR DEFENDING TRANS INCLUSION IN WOMEN'S SPORTS, PRAISES SETH MOULTON

Donald Trump salutes crowd at UFC 309

Another Democrat, Representative-elect Sarah McBride, has denied that transgender athletes in women's sports was an important issue in deciding the 2024 election for President-elect Trump. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Other Democratic leaders, including Tom Suozzi, have come out in support of Moulton's right to question prevailing ideological positions in the party. 

"If we allow tested leaders with proven records to get shut down because they have the temerity to discuss what should be a legitimate topic for conversation — a topic that is currently undermining faith in our party — we will continue losing races," Suozzi told the Times.

Another Democrat, Delaware Representative-elect Sarah McBride – the first openly transgender person elected to Congress – has denied that transgender athletes in women's sports was an important issue to voters in the 2024 election. 

"Donald Trump was trying to divide and distract," McBride recently told CNN, adding, "I don’t believe these were the issues that were deciding factors for voters."

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.