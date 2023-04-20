Expand / Collapse search
Montana
Published

Montana trans lawmaker decries misgendering by Republicans calling for censure over bloody prayer remark

Rep Zooey Zephyr hoped anyone who supported ban on transgender transition procedures for minors that 'when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands'

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Montana trans lawmaker rips colleagues who support bill banning transgender medical treatments for minors Video

Montana trans lawmaker rips colleagues who support bill banning transgender medical treatments for minors

Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr said when debating SB99, "If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

A trans Montana lawmaker, who lashed out at colleagues in favor of a ban on puberty blockers, hysterectomies and other medical or surgical treatments for children with gender dysphoria by hoping the next time "you bow your heads in prayer, you see blood on your hands," is now complaining of being misgendered by Republicans calling for the official's censure. 

In a statement Wednesday, the Montana Freedom Caucus demanded transgender Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr of Missoula's House District 100 be censured by the House "for attempting to shame the Montana legislative body and using inappropriate and uncalled-for language during a floor debate over amendments concerning Senate Bill 99 – to ban sex changes of minor children." The statement described Zephyr using he/him pronouns. 

The bill already passed Montana's House and Senate, and a debate occurred over amendments requested by Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican. 

During the debate, Zephyr closed an argument by stating, "The only thing that I will say is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands." 

TRANS MONTANA LAWMAKER LASHES OUT AT GOP COLLEAGUES DURING HOUSE FLOOR DEBATE: ‘BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS’

Zooey Zephyr during legislative training session

Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr lashed out at Republicans supporting a ban on medical and surgical treatments for children with gender dysphoria. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

In response, Majority Leader Sue Vinton stood up and stated, "We can debate matters civilly and with respect for each other." 

"While individual legislators hand condemned his behavior, the legislature itself has not yet issued a collective statement acknowledging the wrongdoing and upholding a commitment to civil disclosure," the caucus' statement said. "This kind of hateful rhetoric from an elected official is exactly why tragedies such as the Covenant Christian School shooting in Nashville occurred. Combined with former Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson's recent calls for ‘jihad’ and a ‘high to the death,’ there is unmistakable evidence of a desire for some to engage in violence over political beliefs. This must stop."

The amendments were concurred in a 66-34 vote, advancing the legislation to the governor's desk. The Montana Freedom Caucus said the bill was important because it "protects minor children from forced, life-altering and unnecessary surgical procedures."

MONTANA LAWMAKER GIVES FINAL NOD TO STATEWIDE TIKTOK BAN, SENDS MEASURE TO GOV. GIANFORTE'S DESK

Montana conservatives at state Capitol

Republican Sen. Theresa Manzella is shown with members of the conservative Montana Freedom Caucus at the state capitol in January. The caucus in now calling for the censure of Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

The statement was signed by 21 members of the Montana state legislature. 

In response, however, Zephyr said, "It is disheartening that the Montana Freedom Caucus would stoop so low as to misgender me in their letter, further demonstrating their disregard for the dignity and humanity of transgender individuals. "

"Their call for ‘civility and respect’ is hypocritical given their actions," Zephyr said in a statement. "In response to the Montana Freedom Caucus' call for my censure, I stand by my accurate description of the devastating consequences of banning essential medial care for transgender youth." 

Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr drew criticism Tuesday after telling Republican colleagues during a House floor debate on amendments to Senate Bill 99 that the lawmaker hopes they "see the blood on your hands" when they pray. (Zooey Zephyr, Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Zephyr contended Senate Bill 99 "is part of an alarming trend of anti-trans legislation in our state, which includes over a dozen unconstitutional bills. These bills ban our art forms, our stories, our healthcare, and our very existence in Montana code. Policy by policy, Republicans are legislating the eradication of queer and transgender people from public life."

"When I said there is blood on their hands, I meant it," Zephyr added in a tweet, sharing a copy of a letter. "All legislators (& the Gov) received a letter from an ER doctor who dealt w/ a suicide attempt from a trans teen who cited OUR LEGISLATURE as a factor in their suicidality. 'My state doesn't want me,' is what they said." 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

