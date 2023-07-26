Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY
Published

Top US Army Garrison West Point officer suspended pending investigation

Col. Anthony Bianchi has been removed from his duties pending an investigation, the U.S. Military Academy's Public Affairs Office said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Why is the US Army facing a recruiting crisis? Video

Why is the US Army facing a recruiting crisis?

 Fox News senior national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on why the Army is expected to fall short of its 2023 goal on 'America Reports.'

A top commander at the U.S. Army Garrison West Point has been suspended, officials said. 

The U.S. Military Academy's Public Affairs Office confirmed the suspension of Col. Anthony Bianchi with Fox News Digital but did not provide further details.

"U.S. Army Garrison West Point Commander has been suspended of his duties for alleged conduct pending the outcome of an investigation," it said in a statement. 

‘WOKENESS,’ POLITICIZATION OF THE MILITARY ‘ALARMING,’ WARNS REP. MICHAEL WALTZ

Army West Point commander

Col. Anthony Bianchi has been suspended as of commander of the U.S. Army Garrison West Point. (U.S. Army)

Bianchi, from Tampa, Florida, took command of the U.S. Army Garrison West Point last year. He was commissioned as a field artillery officer from West Point in 1997," according to his biography. 

He also played Army football. He deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan during his career. 

West Point recently drew attention from Capitol Hill when some Republicans demanded answers from the military academy over the school’s role-play exercise for cadets on "respecting the pronouns people prefer."

West Point graduation

Roughly 1,200 people are accepted to West Point Academy each year.  (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Republican Reps. Michael Waltz of Florida and Jim Banks of Indiana sent a letter to West Point superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland regarding a leaked "facilitator guide" for role-play exercises involving academy cadets.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

