Top US Army Garrison West Point officer suspended pending investigation

A top commander at the U.S. Army Garrison West Point has been suspended, officials said.

The U.S. Military Academy's Public Affairs Office confirmed the suspension of Col. Anthony Bianchi with Fox News Digital but did not provide further details.

"U.S. Army Garrison West Point Commander has been suspended of his duties for alleged conduct pending the outcome of an investigation," it said in a statement.

Bianchi, from Tampa, Florida, took command of the U.S. Army Garrison West Point last year. He was commissioned as a field artillery officer from West Point in 1997," according to his biography.

He also played Army football. He deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan during his career.

West Point recently drew attention from Capitol Hill when some Republicans demanded answers from the military academy over the school’s role-play exercise for cadets on "respecting the pronouns people prefer."

