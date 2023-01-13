'Wokeness,' politicization of the military 'alarming,' warns Rep. Michael Waltz

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., criticized the priorities of the U.S. military after a report from the Heritage Foundation revealed politicization of the armed services.

According to data from the Heritage Foundation, 68 percent of active military members have witnessed politicization of the military, including a decrease in physical fitness standards, and a focus on climate change.

Waltz called the trend "alarming," and said it was more than a Republican talking point.

"These issues, from wokeness in the military, politicization of the military, isn’t a Republican talking point. We’re not gaslighting, blowing this out of proportion in an election year," he told Fox News Digital.

Among the examples Waltz pointed to of the military becoming politicized, was a congressional hearing this summer when Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he wanted to understand "white rage," and what motivated thousands of people to take part in a Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

In September, a diversity and inclusion training to Air Force Academy cadets encouraged them to refrain from words like "boyfriend," "girlfriend," "mom," and "dad" to be inclusive of all genders.

The Biden Administration’s National Security Strategy, released in October, 2022, listed climate change as the "greatest and potentially existential" threat facing all nations. The U.S. Army has also released a "climate strategy" which calls on the service to cut emissions by 50% by 2030 from 2005 levels and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Waltz argued in the face of an increasing threat from China, and the continued threat from countries like Russia, North Korea and Iran, politicizing the military is a distraction from what is important.

"I often say, it’s about the standards that it takes to win our nation’s wars," Waltz said. "Those are distractions from being the best of the best and doing what it takes to defend this great nation."

One result of the politicization of the military, Waltz said, is low recruiting numbers. In 2022, the U.S. army came 15,000 soldiers short of meeting its recruitment goals.

"When they start losing trust in their leaders, that’s when you start having retention problems and a recruiting process," he said.

"I have no issue with having a very wide-eyed view of history, and understanding the abuses that happened to Native Americans, to people of color throughout our history," Waltz added. "I want every soldier, every cadet in the military to understand that. But what we’re talking about is going forward, having policies that unify us rather than divide us, because if you don’t have morale and unity on the battlefield, you’re going to lose, it’s going to be incredibly destructive."

