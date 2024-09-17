Top Senate Democrat 'angry' over Biden-Harris admin 'stonewalling' after Trump assassination attempts

A top Senate Democrat blasted the Biden-Harris administration for "stonewalling" in response to requests for information on the assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump and the potential failures of the U.S. Secret Service.

Chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) within the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was "almost derelict in its duty by resisting our requests for documents, evidence and information that are necessary to investigate."

The Democrat reiterated his disappointment in the department, and added that he has become "angry" that DHS has not been more "forthcoming."

The Democrat foreshadowed potential subpoenas being used in the future, telling reporters on Monday, "We may need to require more cooperation from them. And we have the power to do so through the compulsory process. In other words, the subpoena power."

PSI Ranking Member Ron Johnson, R-Wis., echoed Blumenthal's characterization of the DHS and its lack of transparency, claiming, "they're holding all their cards close to the vest."

In fact, he said their withholding of information is "driving suspicion and driving conspiracy theories."

As for his Democratic counterpart on the PSI and HSGAC, Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., Johnson said, "I hope they're getting frustrated."

"I wrote a letter that it took us a couple weeks for all four offices to sign onto. That's the one that upset them because we sent it to Secret Service and DHS. We got a response in four hours, and the response was pretty disrespectful," he described. "And I think that fired up, Chairman Peters and Chairman Blumenthal … I think that's the reaction you heard last week. They're not happy with the way they're treating them."

Neither DHS nor the Secret Service immediately provided comment to Fox News Digital.

On Sunday, the Secret Service opened fire at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida after seeing a suspect raising a weapon. The suspect fled the scene in a black Nissan SUV but was apprehended by authorities.

The suspect, a 58-year-old man known as Ryan Wesley Routh, had allegedly pushed the muzzle of an AK-47 through the chain-link fence outside where Trump was golfing.

The HSGAC and PSI had already been investigating the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, most recently receiving a briefing from Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe last week, which they said left them frustrated and disappointed by the uncovered failures.