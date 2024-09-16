Dems pour $25M into ground game as GOP inches closer to Senate majority

The Democrats' Senate campaign arm announced massive new spending across the country on Monday focused on contacting voters directly with less than 50 days until the election.

The $25 million venture is split across 10 states, including Senate battlegrounds Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Montana, as well as places where Democrats are hoping to unseat incumbent Republicans, such as Florida and Texas, despite expectations for Republicans to hold on to them.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) also spent part of the money in Maryland, where popular former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is threatening the party's grasp on the state.

TAMMY BALDWIN FACES CONFLICT OF INTEREST CONCERNS OVER PARTNER'S WALL STREET GIG

"A formidable ground game makes all the difference in close races – which is why the DSCC has been working all cycle long to build the organizing infrastructure that will lead to Senate Democrats’ victory," DSCC Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., said in a statement.

"This increased investment will help our campaigns expand their organizing capacity, communicate with more voters about the importance of participating in this election and ensure we are reaching every voter we need to win."

JON TESTER CASTS DOUBT ON UNFAVORABLE POLL IN MONTANA SENATE RACE: 'GIVE ME A BREAK'

In the 10 states, the DSCC's cash injection will be spent on extra political organizers on the ground, in addition to programs for phone banking, targeted voter constituencies and digital organizing.

The committee also said it could increase this funding ahead of the election.

TOP SENATORS BRIEFED ON 'MAJOR ERRORS' LEADING UP TO TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

The newly announced spending comes as polls tighten in key races where Republicans are looking to unseat vulnerable incumbent Democrats, giving the GOP a clear shot at taking the Senate majority.

Former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, the Republican Senate candidate in Montana, was recently given the advantage over his opponent, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., as two top political handicappers shifted the race from a "toss up" to "leans Republican."

DEMS RUN ON BORDER BILL REPUBLICANS SAY 'WAS NEVER DESIGNED TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM'

In another top race, incumbent Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., was tied by Republican candidate Dave McCormick, with each posting 46% in a recent CNN survey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines, R-Mont., for the first time claimed the Republicans would take back the Senate majority in the upcoming election.

He explained, "Fifty-one is the number that we want to get to. Clearly, there’s an opportunity to get beyond that, but 51 is the number we’ve got to get to."