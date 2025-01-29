Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: DeepSeek underscores US-China race for AI dominance, OpenAI says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Trump says DeepSeek AI is a ‘wake-up call’ for US tech industry Video

Trump says DeepSeek AI is a ‘wake-up call’ for US tech industry

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman reports on the impact of DeepSeek AI on U.S. tech stocks and reactions to the innovation on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- DeepSeek is the newest front in the AI competition between the US and China

- Trump, OpenAI CEO weigh in on DeepSeek frenzy

- Willing to pay $175,000 for a life-size robot friend that remembers everything about you?

DeepSeek

OpenAI's chief global affairs officer speaks out about DeepSeek. (GettyImages)

CRITICAL FIGHT: DeepSeek’s release of a high-profile new AI model underscores a point we at OpenAI have been making for quite some time: the U.S. is in a competition with the Chinese Communist Party that will determine whether democratic AI wins over the Chinese Communist Party's authoritarian version of the technology. The U.S. must come out on top–and the stakes could not be higher.

'WAKE-UP CALL': President Donald Trump and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman both joined in on the buzz surrounding Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek, which sent the technology sector into turmoil on Monday following its emergence as a potential rival to leading U.S.-based firms.

melody the robot 1

Melody the life-sized AI robot  (Realbotix)

ROBOT FRIEND MELODY: In a world where loneliness is becoming increasingly prevalent, researchers have taken a bold step forward by introducing Melody, a life-sized artificial intelligence robot designed to combat this growing epidemic. 

AI RACE: China-based artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek's release of new AI models that rival those made by leading U.S. tech firms roiled markets on Monday and prompted concerns about U.S. firms losing their edge in the AI race to Chinese rivals.

ROBOTIC DOG COMPANION: U.S. robotics company Tombot has introduced "Jennie," an innovative AI-powered robotic pet designed to provide comfort and companionship to those facing cognitive health challenges.

Jennie the AI dog 1

AI-powered robotic dog  (Tombot)

