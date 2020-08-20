Top pro-Senate GOP group highlights cash haul

The leading outside group backing Senate Republicans as they try to retain control of the Senate in this year’s elections is touting its latest fundraising haul.

Senate Leadership Fund – which is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – reported on Thursday that it brought in $27 million last month. The figures were shared first with Fox News.

DEMOCRATS RIDE GREEN WAVE AS THEY TRY TO RECAPTURE SENATE

The group says that new haul brings their cash-on-hand total to $117.5 million. They point out that’s nearly three times the amount of cash they had in their coffers at this point in the 2018 midterm elections.

“Our benefactors realize that if Democrats take control in Washington, they will force through changes to our democracy and our economy that may never be reversible, and they are stepping up to help us hold the line,” Senate Leadership Fund President Steven Law told Fox News.

The group – which is affiliated with American Crossroads, the decade-old powerful outside group that supports Republican candidates and causes – says they’re currently spending $23 million this month to run ads in six competitive contests (Georgia, Maine, Montana, North Carolina and Iowa) with the affiliated group Defend Arizona on the air in that state.

Republicans enjoy a 53-47 majority in the U.S. Senate, but the party’s defending 23 of the 35 seats up for grabs in the chamber this November. And while at least a half-dozen GOP seats are considered battlegrounds, Democrats are defending just one or two vulnerable incumbents. Senate Republicans' fortunes are also tied to President Trump – whose poll position in public opinion surveys has been nothing to brag about the past couple of months.