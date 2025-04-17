Top Pentagon official John Ullyot to resign at end of week: report

Former Trump national security aide and Pentagon press secretary John Ullyot reportedly will resign at the end of the week.

His sudden departure comes after Sean Parnell took over the role of the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson in February.

"I made clear to Secretary [Pete] Hegseth before the inauguration that I was not interested in being number two to anyone in public affairs," Ullyot told Politico, reportedly adding that he had offered to help on an acting basis for two months.

"Last month, as that time approached, the secretary and I talked and could not come to an agreement on another good fit for me at DOD. So I informed him today that I will be leaving at the end of this week," Ullyot said.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

During the first Trump administration, Ullyot served as the spokesperson for the National Security Council and was an assistant secretary for public and intergovernmental affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Marine Corps veteran also served as a senior adviser in President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

Ullyot’s resignation will come as three Pentagon officials have been placed on administrative leave this week as part of a leak investigation.

Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, was put on leave on Wednesday, according to Politico.

The day before, Darin Selnick, the deputy chief of staff for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Hegseth aide Dan Caldwell were removed.

Reuters reported that Caldwell was placed on leave for an "unauthorized disclosure," as part of an investigation into leaked Pentagon documents.

The probe was announced last month and concerned itself over "recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information."

