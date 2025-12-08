Top Mamdani appointee faces heat amid promise to make NYC more affordable: 'Embodiment of inflation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Four-term chairperson of the Republican National Committee (RNC), Ronna McDaniel, is calling out mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for hypocritically running a campaign focused on making New York City more affordable, arguing that his selection of a former Biden administration official, Lina Khan, as a top advisor will serve to undermine that.

McDaniel, tapped last week to lead the Competitiveness Coalition, a right-leaning nonprofit focused on advancing free market principles, penned a letter to Mamdani in one of her first major national moves since leaving the RNC. McDaniel called on the mayor-elect to fire Khan, President Joe Biden's former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chair, who Mamdani appointed as co-chair of his transition team.

McDaniel said that if the NYC mayor-elect is really going to be true to his word about lowering costs for New Yorkers, he cannot have someone like Khan in his administration who "is not only a flashback to the dreaded Biden days that 77 million Americans rejected by re-electing President Trump," but also holds a history of "policy prescriptions [that] have failed before and will again."

"He's saying one thing and doing another by putting her as the co-chair of his transition team," McDaniel told Fox News Digital. "Lina Khan, for us, represents the embodiment of inflation in this country, and Bidenomics. I think she's the best example of somebody who raised prices across this country by fighting entrepreneurship, and innovation, and big business, and capitalism."

During Khan's tenure as Biden's FTC chair, she garnered a reputation as a fierce crusader against big business. McDaniel's letter said that "early reports" from the business community in New York have indicated they are prepared for a "rehash" of the playbook Khan ran at the FTC under Biden.

One example cited in the letter was Khan's alleged opposition to a proposed merger between Amazon and the Massachusetts-based company iRobot, designer of the popular self-cleaning vacuum called Roomba. According to McDaniel's letter, Khan's opposition contributed to the company's subsequent bankruptcy, and resulted in 350 iRobot employees losing their jobs amid a 31% cut to the company's workforce. McDaniel also said in her letter that Khan sent taxpayer resources to regulators overseas in Europe "in their quest to apply more red tape" to American companies operating in the European Union.

"Later in her term, reports even surfaced that Khan was communicating with Temu, a Chinese-owned company linked to the Chinese Communist Party, in an attempt to gather damaging information on American retailers," McDaniel wrote to Mamdani. "Surely we can agree that handicapping American innovators to benefit their CCP-linked rivals harms our geopolitical standing."

Mamdani's appointment of Khan serves to illustrate that the mayor-elect doesn't care about inflation or "what Bidenomics did to the people of New York and across the country," McDaniel added in an interview with Fox News Digital, noting that over-regulation by Mamdani is a real concern for her.

Businesses will flee New York City for places with better tax rates and less regulation that allow them to grow, do better and thrive, McDaniel argued.

"When you look at what Mamdani ran on, these things that sound good but in practice won't be good – rent control, government-run grocery stores, free bussing, raising the corporate tax rate … it sounds good, but it's not tenable and what it means is that businesses will say, 'Guess where I'm not going to do business in? New York City. I'm going to go to states that have better tax rates, that have less regulation, that will allow me to pay my employees and grow," McDaniel contended.

"That's why socialism is sometimes confusing, especially for young voters," the former RNC chair added. "All it means is an inefficient, loaded government that will cost more taxpayer money and will cost you more and leave less jobs in the long run."

Fox News Digital reached out to Khan and Mamdani's staff for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.