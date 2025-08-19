Top House Republican could shake up major border state gubernatorial race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., is considering jumping into the race for Arizona’s next governor, Fox News can independently confirm.

Rep. Andy Biggs and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson are already in the race, and whoever wins the Republican primary will presumably face off against Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat elected in 2022 in a competitive race against Republican Kari Lake.

"Congressman Schweikert has been approached by several prominent Arizona conservatives and Republicans who want to defeat Democrat Katie Hobbs and are concerned that the current field of candidates does not have a candidate who can beat her. The Congressman agrees with that analysis and is considering a run for Governor. He will make a decision by the end of the month," Chris Baker, a spokesperson for Schweikert, said in a statement.

Robson previously sought the Republican nomination in 2022.

"Karrin is proud to have President Trump’s endorsement. She has held more than 100 events this summer and earned support from over 8,000 donors in just the first six months of her campaign. She is the candidate Democrats fear most, the clear frontrunner in this race, and she welcomes anyone who wants to run for the GOP nomination—for second place," the Robson campaign said in a statement.

Both Biggs and Robson have been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

"I like Karrin Taylor Robson of Arizona a lot, and when she asked me to Endorse her, with nobody else running, I Endorsed her, and was happy to do so," Trump posted to Truth Social in April.

"When Andy Biggs decided to run for Governor, quite unexpectedly, I had a problem — Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH. Either one will never let you down. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he continued.

Biggs represents a deep-red seat east of Phoenix, which opened up a Republican primary battle in that district.

If Schweikert runs, it will create another closely-watched Republican primary in Arizona’s First Congressional District, which is often considered one of the most competitive seats in the nation.

Cook Political Report ranks both the gubernatorial race and the congressional race as toss-ups.

"The Arizona GOP primary for governor is already an extreme and expensive mess — and David Schweikert considering running is the latest sign the chaos and infighting is just starting. If he does run, the reality is Schweikert, Andy Biggs and Karrin Taylor Robson all share the same harmful and unpopular agenda of ripping health care away and supporting job-killing tariffs that are hiking taxes and costing small businesses a fortune," DGA Communications Director Sam Newton said in a statement. "In contrast, Governor Hobbs is in a strong position because she has worked with both parties to make life safer and more affordable for Arizonans, including securing the border, tackling drug smuggling and human trafficking, raising pay for first responders, and eliminating the tax on rent — all while repealing the state’s 1864 near-total abortion ban. That’s the type of strong and steady leadership Arizonans will want to stick with, no matter who survives the GOP’s clown car primary."