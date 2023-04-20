Top House Democrat says males competing against females is an 'issue that doesn't really exist'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., downplayed widespread concerns Thursday about biological males competing against biological females in spots competitions.

Jeffries' comments came shortly after the House passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act in a 219-203 party-line vote. The legislation, introduced in February by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., would require biological females to only compete against other biological females in women's sports that receive federal funding under Title IX, a 1972 civil rights statute prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education.

"MAGA Republicans are trying to sensationalize an issue that doesn't really exist in the way that they are falsely portraying," Jeffries told reporters following the vote.

During the vote, every Republican unanimously voted in favor of Steube's legislation while Democrats unanimously voted against it. In addition, 10 Democrats and three Republicans didn't take part in the vote.

And several House Democrats expressed dismay at the prospect of participating in the vote with some saying the legislation was an example of bullying transgender Americans.

"This bill is about bullying children," said Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio. "Stop bullying children."

"House Republicans are choosing to bully and belittle trans children," Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., added. "This is about attacking a small group of children, and it is shameful."

"We should rename it the cancel kids trans hate bill," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Mich., the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement. "This bill fuels a virulent hate campaign against kids who just want to play with their friends."

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., argued the entire debate over the bill was "traumatizing."

