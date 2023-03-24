Hakeem Jeffries blasted for claim that GOP doesn't want kids 'to learn about the Holocaust': 'Disgusting lie'

Republicans are demanding House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries "immediately apologize" for claiming "extreme MAGA Republicans don't want the children of America to learn about the Holocaust."

During a House hearing Thursday to discuss the Republican's Parent's Bill of Rights Act, legislation that seeks "to ensure the rights of parents are honored and protected in the Nation’s public schools," Jeffries took aim at the GOP while speaking from the floor.

"Extreme MAGA Republicans don't want the children of America to learn about the Holocaust," he claimed, defending one of the books the Republicans are seeking to ban in schools that details the "horrors" of the tragic event.

"What else do they want to ban? They want to ban a book called Melissa, a book describing in very personal terms the experience of a trans girl beginning to understand her identity. What's so dangerous about that?" Jeffries said.

HOUSE GOP CLAIMS BIDEN, DOJ ‘COLLUDED’ IN ‘POLITICAL OFFENSIVE’ AGAINST PARENTS AHEAD OF VA GOV RACE

Will Reinert, National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) press secretary, immediately blasted Jeffries for what he called a "disgusting lie."

"Hakeem Jeffries must immediately apologize for his disgusting lie. The Democratic caucus is full of defenders of extreme anti-Semitic comments -- highlighted by the vote to keep Ilhan Omar on the Foreign Affairs Committee," the NRCC said Friday.

Twitter users also questioned the Democrat for his comment, with one user saying, "What the hell is this guy talking about? What Republican ever said this?"

HOUSE DEMOCRATS EXPLOSE AT GOP ATTEMPT TO ‘INTERFERE’ WITH MANHATTAN DA'S TRUMP INDICTMENT: ‘ABUSE OF POWER’

The Parents Bill of Rights Act would require schools be transparent with parents about curriculums and issues regarding their children's education. It also states that schools receiving federal funding must obtain parental consent before changing a student's pronouns or "allowing a child to change the child's sex-based accommodations, including locker rooms or bathroom."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was also blasted after claiming the GOP bill is "fascism."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When we talk about progressive values, I can say what my progressive value is, and that is freedom over fascism," she yelled on the House floor.

Dale Franks, a conservative commentator, tweeted, "So, limiting government power in favor of individual rights is ‘fascist’. Good to know."

Fox News Digital's Emily Robertson and Joe Silverstein contributed to this report.