Top House Democrat leaves Schumer in the cold amid left's disarray on shutdown drama

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., sidestepped questions on whether he had confidence in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Friday.

The top House Democrat was directly asked about Schumer twice during a hastily-announced press conference to emphasize their opposition to Republicans' government funding bill.

Early during the press conference, Jeffries was asked if it was time for new leadership in the Senate, to which he replied, "Next question."

Jeffries gave the same exact answer when asked later if he had "lost confidence" in Schumer.

Many say it's a major public rift between the top two Democrats in Congress. Jeffries' silence on his fellow New York liberal comes as other Democratic lawmakers aim their fury at Schumer for announcing he will vote with Republicans to avert a partial government shutdown.

Jeffries later emphatically pushed back when Fox News questioned whether he was "afraid to say anything about Schumer."

"Do not characterize my remarks. I'm not afraid about anything," Jeffries said.

When pressed again, he said, "Do you think that this is what the American people care about right now? Or do they want us to do everything that we can to stop this partisan and harmful Republican bill from actually becoming law? Because that's what we as House Democrats are focused on right now."

Jeffries avoided mentioning Schumer during his press conference, but reporters pressed him with questions about the growing rift between him and the senior Democrat.

He did not directly answer when asked if Schumer "acquiesced" to President Donald Trump, only pointing out the vote had not yet taken place.

"That's a question that is best addressed by the Senate. The vote hasn't taken place yet, and the House Democratic position is very clear. We strongly oppose any efforts to cut the healthcare of the American people, veterans benefits and nutritional assistance, all of which are in the partisan Republican bill," Jeffries said.

Democrats are in historic levels of disarray over a Republican bill to avert a government shutdown that's been backed by Trump.

Progressives have been attacking Schumer for announcing he would not block the bill, but whether Republicans can find enough Democratic support to reach the necessary 60-vote threshold is still unclear.

The bill passed the House last week with support from just one House Democrat — Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine.

The House and the Senate must send a bill to Trump's desk by midnight Friday to avert a partial government shutdown.