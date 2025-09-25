Top GOP lawmaker reveals most 'significant challenge' impacting Ukraine against Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A senior House Republican is arguing that sanctioning Russia would be key to neutralizing one of the biggest challenges facing Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty.

The push by Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, comes as Congress wrestles with legislation that would expand sanctions and slap tariffs on countries buying Russian energy. Supporters say the measures are overdue to undermine Russia’s war economy, while skeptics warn they could strain U.S. alliances and global markets.

"With the right support, Ukraine could be successful, and Russia's aggression could be defeated," Turner, who recently returned from a bipartisan trip to Ukraine, told a small group of reporters Thursday.

"In the presentations that I received, there is no question that the most significant challenge in this conflict is Russia's ability to continue its industrial production."

TRUMP AND ZELENSKYY SIGNAL STRONGER TIES AFTER UN MEETING: 'BETTER RELATIONS THAN BEFORE'

He added that military and other assistance that Russia is getting from China, Iran and North Korea is also keeping Moscow afloat.

"We have to impact their ability for production. It is not just their ability currently for production, but is even the projections in the future," Turner said. "Right now, their economic engine is fueling their war engine."

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin believed Kyiv would fall in a matter of days. However, that estimate has long since been shattered, and the two countries have since engaged in the bloodiest land war in Europe since World War II.

Moscow's troops have since taken over parts of Donbas in eastern Ukraine and have held Ukraine's Crimea territory since 2014.

President Donald Trump, who has met with leaders on both sides, gave Kyiv an enthusiastic vote of confidence earlier this week after speaking at the United Nations General Assembly.

"After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," he posted on Truth Social.

"With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win."

Asked at one point about the Ukrainians' assessment of Russia's offensive this past summer, Turner said the front lines moved very little.

TRUMP SAYS US WILL SEND PATRIOT MISSILES TO UKRAINE, ADDS THAT PUTIN 'TALKS NICE AND THEN HE BOMBS EVERYBODY'

"The Russian casualties, daily, are enormous. And that is sobering. The production of weapons by Russia is the only difference that's allowing this aggression to continue," he said. "The economics of Russia to continue to be able to sell oil and energy is floating their ability to continue this aggression against Ukraine."

China was the largest global customer of Russia's fossil fuels as of August 2025, followed by India and Turkey, according to the Centre For Research on Energy and Clean Air.

And while much of Europe has sharply cut its reliance on Russian energy, it does still rely on Moscow for some supplies, according to the New York Times.

The U.S. has already levied a wide array of sanctions on Russian entities, imports and individuals since the war began.

But legislation being led by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., would go further, giving Trump wide discretion to levy more sanctions and heavy tariffs on countries that import Russian energy, among other measures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a recent interview on CBS News' "Face The Nation" that he was supportive of sanctioning Russia, though he did not endorse the bill specifically.

"I think appropriate sanctions on Russia are far overdue. I mean, I think there's a big appetite for that in Congress, so we're willing to work with the White House and our Senate colleagues in the House to get that done," he said.

When asked by Fox News Digital if he believed Congress could act without Trump's green light, however, Turner said, "I don't think the president has indicated that there's a red light on moving forward with sanctions."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for the president's thoughts but did not hear back by press time.