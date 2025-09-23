Trump and Zelenskyy signal stronger ties after UN meeting: 'Better relations than before'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Fox News anchor Bret Baier in an exclusive interview with "Special Report" that his relationship with President Donald Trump has grown closer, with more frequent communication and stronger alignment on how to handle the ongoing war with Russia.

Asked directly by Baier if his ties with Trump had improved, Zelenskyy said, "I think we have better relations than before. It’s good that we have often [had] phone calls and meetings, and the fact that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was lying to President Trump so many times also made a difference between us."

Zelenskyy also said the intelligence shared between Kyiv and Washington is now more closely aligned, which he described as important for making decisions on the battlefield.



During the program, Baier read part of a Truth Social message in which Trump said Ukraine, with European and NATO backing, could win back all its territory. Zelenskyy admitted the outlook surprised him but called it encouraging.

"President Trump was more positive in it, and he showed that he wants to support Ukraine to the very end," Zelenskyy said. "I was very positive about signals from the side that Trump and America will be with us to the end of the war."

Zelenskyy said Trump understands the need for stronger measures against Moscow. He called for pressure directly on Russia’s energy sector and banking system and said more sanctions are expected from the U.S.



He added that Trump’s position has shifted to territorial concessions.

"I think he understands for today that we can’t just swap territories. It’s not fair," Zelenskyy said.



The interview marked Zelenskyy’s clearest signal yet that he believes Trump’s administration is committed to Ukraine’s defense.

The Ukrainian leader said he wants the conflict to an end as quickly as possible, while cautioning that Putin remains unwilling to negotiate in good faith.



"As I said, we are ready for peace, but we have to be in strong position," Zelenskyy told Baier.



The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.