Tomi Lahren rips MLB, Delta's 'undemocratic' ID hypocrisy: You need it to board a flight

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren ripped Major League Baseball and Delta Airlines for what she considered dishonest outrage over Georgia's new election law.

The law, which prohibits electioneering within several dozen feet of a poll, expands some early voting and institutes stronger identification requirements for Georgians seeking to vote absentee, caused a firestorm after being signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last week.

Delta Airlines and the MLB were two of the loudest critcs, with Delta CEO Edward Bastian calling the law "undemocratic" and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Jr. making the decision to pull the All-Star Game out of the Braves' stadium in Cobb County, Ga.

Lahren called Manfred's response a "bogus statement" and a "worthless virtue signal" that falsely claimed state lawmakers were undermining minorities.

"The MLB is moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia’s voter ID law, yet they still require picture IDs to pick up tickets at Will Call -- strange."

She added that the Atlanta Braves themselves were opposed to the sudden boycott of the state by the MLB, understanding its wave of negative economic effects to their neighbors and businesses.

Pointing to the statement put out by the MLB Players Alliance, Lahren said that it "incorrectly, misleadingly and falsely claim[s] the new Georgia law disenfranchise the Black community."

"Let’s think about that for a moment, the part of the Georgia voting law that upsets these woke warriors the most is that voters will have to show a valid ID to vote, vote absentee or vote my mail."

The law states: "In order to confirm the identity of the voter, such form shall require the elector to provide his or her name, date of birth, address as registered, address where the elector wishes the ballot to be mailed, and the number of his or her Georgia driver’s license or identification card issued."

JOIN FOX NATION NOW AND GET YOUR FIRST MONTH FOR 99c

Lahren went on to suggest that Manfred and Bastian were misinterpreting what is actually racist about the situation:

"Proving you are who you say you are is somehow racist?" she asked rhetorically. "I’d say assuming Black Americans are incapable of getting and presenting a valid driver’s license or ID card is actually the racist part of this whole thing."

"It’s pretty rich of Delta Airlines to take this stance given the fact we must all show our IDs to board a plane and travel -- does that make Delta racist?"

"Does that mean Delta and other airlines are trying to keep Black passengers off their planes? By their logic, yeah I’d say so."

Lahren noted that the MLB "Players Alliance," a union of more than 100 Black ballplayers, said the law was based on "falsehoods" and "disenfranchises the Black community."

STATES OFFERING TO HOST MLB ALL-STAR GAME HAVE SOME VOTING RESTRICTIONS SIMILAR TO GEORGIA'S

"The woke mob has long ruined football and basketball but now even America’s greatest pastime, baseball, has been infected with the disease that is liberalism," she said.

"Major League Baseball has decided to move this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta due to Georgia’s new 'voter suppression' law, and by 'suppression' they mean the rules that require voters to prove they are who they say they are, are indeed eligible to vote, and only vote once."

"How oppressive," she added sarcastically.

"Something tells me it’s not the ID that’s the problem here. No, it’s the closed door to dead, double and illegal voting and that’s why the Left is so ticked off by this. They got their free for all in 2020 using COVID as an excuse and they want to do everything in their power—their new power—to codify and keep it that way."

She said that the underlying truth about the outcry from the left and their aligned corporations are that laws like Kemp's make it harder for Democrats to find "loopholes to cheat to win" elections.