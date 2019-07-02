Former acting ICE boss: Judge's ruling on Trump detention policy will worsen immigration crisis

The federal judge who brought a temporary halt to a Trump administration policy that held asylum-seekers in detention while their cases are pending will make the immigration crisis worse, according to Tom Homan.

Judge Marsha Pechman's ruling should concern Americans as to what may be ahead, Homan, a former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Tuesday on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

"It's going to continue and it's going to get worse," Homan told guest host Raymond Arroyo.

JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP POLICY KEEPING ASYLUM SEEKERS IN DETENTION PENDING CASES

"The reason these family units are coming across now is because if you bring a child, you won't be detained, and if you're detained, you're detained for a few days because of the Flores Settlement.

"So if they want to expand who they can't detain, what do you think is going to happen? You think there is a crisis now, hold on tight because it's going to get worse."

In her order, Pechman -- of the Western District of Washington state -- said the federal government must provide a bond hearing within seven days to any immigrant who has demonstrated that they have a credible fear of persecution or torture if returned to their home country. The asylum-seekers must be released if not granted a hearing within that time frame, she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Clinton appointee also said the burden must be on the government at such hearings to show that keeping asylum-seekers in custody is necessary because they pose a flight risk or a danger to the public.

In his interview, Homan claimed most of the people that ICE has removed from the U.S. were detainees at federal facilities.

"Detention works," he said. "A consequence works."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.