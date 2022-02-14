Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

Tom Cotton endorses Indiana House candidate Stu Barnes-Israel in crowded GOP primary

Cotton says Barnes-Israel will 'help restore order after the chaos created by liberal elites'

By Tyler Olson | Fox News
Redistricting leads to concerns of gerrymandering ahead of midterm elections Video

Redistricting leads to concerns of gerrymandering ahead of midterm elections

Fox News correspondent Rich Edson has the latest on the redistricting battle on 'Special Report.'

FIRST ON FOX – Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is endorsing Indiana congressional candidate Stu Barnes-Israel, lending high-profile support to the Army veteran running to replace retiring Rep. Trey Hollingsworth. 

"I’m proud to endorse Stu Barnes-Israel for Congress in Indiana’s 9th District. Stu served in combat and he is answering the call to serve our nation again—this time as a member of Congress," Cotton said. "With the critical issues Americans face today, we need strong conservative voices in Washington. Stu is the right candidate to help restore order after the chaos created by liberal elites."

Stu Barnes-Israel is running for Congress in Indiana's 9th District. 

ARMY VET STU BARNES-ISRAEL RUNNING TO REPLACE RETIRING GOP INDIANA REP. HOLLINGSWORTH

Cotton, like Barnes-Israel, is an Army veteran. 

Barnes-Israel, who more recently worked for McKinsey & Company and the investment firm Citadel, was one of the first candidates to announce a bid for Hollingsworth's seat after he announced last month that he would not run for reelection. 

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations on Capitol Hill on September 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

But since then the GOP primary field for Indiana's 9th Congressional District got very crowded. Multiple state legislators and even former U.S. Rep. Mike Sodrel, R-Ind., are in the race. High-profile endorsements like Cotton's can make a difference in such a jam-packed race.

GOP WOMEN'S PAC BACKS BRITT FOR SENATE IN ALABAMA, TIMKEN IN OHIO, AS KEY GOP PRIMARIES TAKE SHAPE

"I’m honored to earn the support of Senator Cotton," Barnes-Israel said in a Monday statement. "I was born and raised in southern Indiana, and Hoosiers know the type of Congressman we need today. Someone who will restore common sense, conservative values in Washington—a servant-leader."

Stu Barnes-Israel is running for Congress in Indiana's 9th District. 

He added: "I’m proud to stand with Senator Cotton on these issues and look forward to working with him to restore our great nation."

Among the other Republican candidates in the race are former state Sen. Erin Houchin and current state Rep. J. Michael Davisson. 

Indiana's ninth district leans significantly to the right. Hollingsworth comfortably won reelection in recent years. The University of Virginia Center for Politics rates the district as "Safe R," meaning that the winner of the GOP primary will likely be Indiana's next member of Congress. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

