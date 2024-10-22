Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

McConnell, GOP descend on Nebraska to save Deb Fischer's endangered Senate seat

'My friend Deb Fischer needs your vote,' Grassley says in a new radio ad

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Senate blue wall collapsing in 'nightmare' scenario for Democrats Video

Senate blue wall collapsing in 'nightmare' scenario for Democrats

Fox News contributor Karl Rove examines key 2024 Senate races and evaluates Vice President Harris’ ability to dissociate from the Biden presidency on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other Republicans are coming to the rescue of Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., who faces a legitimate threat to her re-election from independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn, a union leader and mechanic. 

Millions of dollars have been poured into Fischer's Nebraska Senate race in the last month as Republicans look to prevent an upset that could hurt their chances of taking the upper chamber's majority. 

The McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund recently launched a $3 million ad buy in the state to shore up the Nebraska Republican's support. 

TOP REPUBLICANS ACCUSE FTC CHAIR OF HATCH ACT VIOLATIONS OVER 'CAMPAIGN-STYLE EVENTS' WITH DEMS

Steve Daines, Chuck Grassley, Deb Fischer, Mitch McConnell

Republicans are coming to the rescue of Deb Fischer in Nebraska.  (Reuters)

"California and New York Democrats are putting crazy money into Dan Osborn’s campaign. They’re not going to succeed, especially as Nebraska voters learn about Osborn’s Democrat ties and Bernie Sanders' ideology. We’re just closing the gap a bit," Senate Leadership Fund President and CEO Steven Law said in a statement. 

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has also gotten involved, putting more than $500,000 into ad reservations as of the beginning of October, according to AdImpact.

Additionally, Fischer is getting help from well-known top Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in neighboring Iowa. In a new radio ad, he tells voters, "This is your neighbor Chuck Grassley," adding, "my friend Deb Fischer needs your vote."

PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RACE LABELED 'TOSS UP' IN LAST-MINUTE SHIFT BY TOP HANDICAPPER

Dan Osborn, Deb Fischer

Osborn challenged Fischer's re-election bid, running as an independent. (Reuters)

Grassley's radio ad in Nebraska went out over the airwaves last week and will run through Election Day. The Iowa senator's five-figure ad buy covers 90% of the state, according to a source familiar with his political operation. 

The ad is on both FM and AM radio and plays during the University of Nebraska's football games to reach farmers, families and football fans. 

Osborn's popularity in Nebraska has appeared to take the Fischer campaign by surprise, given the seeming last-minute efforts to fortify her support. It's frequently difficult for independent candidates to gain traction, especially against an incumbent. However, without a Democratic candidate nominated in the Senate race, Osborn has a much larger pool of potential voters. 

SCHUMER-TIED GROUP DROPS MILLIONS AGAINST TED CRUZ AS DEMS EYE PICKUP OPPORTUNITY IN TEXAS

Deb Fischer

Fischer has served two terms as senator. (Reuters)

Republicans are heavily favored to regain the Senate majority in the next Congress, with expected gains in both West Virginia and Montana, as well as several other competitive races that could build a larger advantage for the GOP over Democrats in the upper chamber. 

However, those expectations rely on incumbents in relatively safe races winning their re-election matches. Fischer's Senate race has been shifted away from Republicans by top political handicapper the Cook Political Report two times in the past month, indicating a quickly tightening battle.

GOP CHALLENGER TIES SEN BALDWIN'S REMARK ABOUT TRUMP VOTERS TO CLINTON'S INFAMOUS 'DEPLORABLES' MOMENT

Dan Osborn

Dan Osborn, independent candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a news conference May 15, 2024, at his Omaha, Neb., home. (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

In the most recent rating shift by Cook, the race is considered "Lean Republican," putting it in the same category as Sen. Ted Cruz's re-election bid in Texas against Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Osborn has criticized Fischer in ads as being beholden to lobbyists and special interest groups that have donated to her, likening her to a race car driver with sponsors on her jacket. The independent candidate has claimed he would not caucus with Democrats or Republicans in the Senate if elected. 

Osborn has faced some controversy during his campaign, with revelations that groups backing him heavily in the election are funded in part by a dark money group that has received tens of millions in grants from billionaire George Soros' group, the Open Society Foundations. 

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics