FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will introduce a resolution on Friday seeking to label a call by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for new Israeli elections to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "electoral interference."

Scott's resolution would reiterate Israel's right to defend itself against attacks as its war against terrorist group Hamas continues in Gaza, and it would condemn calls for the country to hold elections amid the war.

"Hamas is the reason the conflict started on October 7th and the reason it continues today," Scott, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Israel has every right to defend itself from this brutal terrorist organization that raped and murdered innocent civilians and continues to hold more than 100 people hostage – including several American citizens."

"I will always stand with Israel as it seeks to confront and eradicate the threat of terrorism," he continued.

Scott's resolution follows a floor speech last week by Schumer during which he encouraged Israel to hold elections and suggested Netanyahu should be replaced.

According to the New York Democrat, Netanyahu has "put himself in coalition with far-right extremists" and has further "been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza." Schumer added that he believes the citizens of Israel feel similarly about wanting to move on from the prime minister.

The speech was criticized by many, with some calling it "unprecedented."

"Any call for elections in Israel by a United States Government official is to be considered an act of electoral interference," reads the resolution from Scott.

The senator's resolution additionally seeks to express the Senate's belief once again that Israel has an "inherent" right to self-defense. It further states the country additionally reserves the right "to take necessary steps to eradicate the terrorist threat posed by Hamas."

It is co-sponsored by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., John Thune, R-S.D., Jerry Moran, R-Kan., Ted Budd, R-N.C., Steve Daines, R-Mont., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., James Lankford, R-Okla., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., John Hoeven, R-N.D., Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Schumer's office did not provide comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Scott's reference to "electoral interference" comes as similar phrases are used more and more frequently by allies of former President Donald Trump to describe the various indictments and criminal cases he is currently involved in. Trump uses the phrase "election interference" himself to describe actions by the courts he disagrees with.

Trump's campaign referred Fox News Digital to his campaign's initial response to Schumer's speech. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Monday, "The Biden Administration has given millions in aid to Gaza and the Iranian Regime, Democrats in Congress have signed petitions supporting Gaza terrorists and caved to the demands of Far-Left Palestinian extremists, and Chuck Schumer just called for new elections in Israel while they’re in the midst defending themselves from the attacks on October 7th."

"President Trump is right — the Democrat Party has turned into a full-blown anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist cabal," she added.

Scott is considered a top prospect to serve as Trump's running mate on the 2024 Republican presidential ticket, according to sources in the former president's political orbit, Fox News Digital previously reported.