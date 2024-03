Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called on Israel to elect a new prime minister to replace Benjamin Netanyahu in order to move towards a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians in the form of a two-state solution.

In what was billed as a major speech on a two-state solution, Schumer said on the Senate floor on Thursday that Netanyahu was one of four obstacles to this solution.

The majority leader said he believed, "Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take the precedence over the best interests of Israel."

Along with Netanyahu, Schumer listed "Hamas, and the Palestinians who support and tolerate their evil ways, radical, right-wing Israelis in government and society, [and] Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas" as the other obstacles.

According to Schumer, who is Jewish, Israeli elections are "the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel." He added that he believed a majority of Israelis also recognize a need for change in their government.

In his reasoning for calling on elections to potentially replace Netanyahu, Schumer explained: "He has put himself in coalition with far-right extremists like Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, and as a result, he has been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows."

Schumer emphasized that Israel will not be able to overcome such a poor public image. "Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah," he said.

After Schumer’s speech, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R–Ky., took to the floor and addressed the remarks of his Democratic colleague, but did not call him out by name.

"The Jewish state of Israel deserves an ally that acts like one," he said, condemning the call for new Israeli elections as "unprecedented."

"Israel's unity, government and security cabinet deserve the deference befitting a sovereign democratic country."

The Kentucky Republican added that "foreign observers" who aren’t able to recognize these important distinctions should not give their own prescriptions. McConnell additionally claimed the Democratic Party’s issue is not with Netanyahu, but with the state of Israel itself.

As recently as January, Netanyahu rejected the prospect of two states, claiming, "I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan – and this is contrary to a Palestinian state."

The Palestinian Authority has also reiterated its desire for the territories of Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with Jerusalem as the capital.