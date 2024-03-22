Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Top Trump VP prospect plans summer wedding weeks after GOP convention

Scott's planned wedding to fiancée Mindy Noce would take place soon after the Republican National Convention

Fox News
Published
Tim Scott: The only thing standing between the liberal elite and everyday Americans is Trump Video

Tim Scott: The only thing standing between the liberal elite and everyday Americans is Trump

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reacts to former President Trump's legal battles highlighting the 'two-tiered legal system' on 'Hannity.'

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who is considered a top prospect to serve as former President Donald Trump's running mate on the 2024 Republican presidential ticket, is planning an early August wedding to fiancée Mindy Noce.

The wedding would take place during a relatively quiet period on the presidential campaign trail, following the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee (July 15-18) and ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago (August 19-22), and likely during the Summer Olympics in Paris (July 26-August 11).

The wedding will take place in South Carolina, Scott spokesman Nate Brand confirmed to Fox News Digital.

WHEN TIM SCOTT KNEW HIS FIANCE WAS ‘THE ONE’

Tim Scott and his fiancée, Mindy Noce.  (Fox News Digital)

As he ran for the White House last year, the now-58-year-old senator grabbed attention as the only major Republican presidential candidate who's never been married.

Scott spotlighted at a political event in Iowa in September that he was "dating a lovely Christian girl," as he addressed a large group of influential voters of faith in the state that traditionally leads off the GOP presidential nominating calendar.

TRUMP VP AUDITIONS: SCOTT AND OTHERS HIT THE TRAIL ON BEHALF OF FORMER PRESIDENT

And in early November, moments after the end of the third Republican presidential primary debate, Scott appeared on stage for the first time with Noce, a Charleston-area interior designer and mother of three who was previously married.

Trump, DeSantis, Haley, battle for Tim Scott donors and endorsers

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina speaks during the third GOP presidential primary debate, on November 8, 2023, in Miami, Florida. Scott ended his White House bid four days later. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Scott, who two decades ago was previously engaged but never married, announced that he was introduced to Noce at church in South Carolina more than a year ago.

SCOTT TO APPEAR AT MAJOR PALM BEACH FUNDRAISER FOR TRUMP

Scott ended his presidential bid on November 13 after failing to gain traction. In mid-January, just ahead of the New Hampshire primary, he traveled to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state and endorsed Trump as they appeared together at a campaign event. 

That same weekend, Scott took to social media to say that he and Noce were engaged.

Sen. Tim Scott and Trump

Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, right, speaks while standing next to former President Donald Trump during a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire, on Friday, January 19, 2024.  (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump, at the time, praised the engagement news, calling it "the biggest story out there."

"We never thought this would happen," Trump joked on the campaign trail. "What’s going on?"

Scott, who enjoys high favorable ratings among GOP voters and who is the only Black Republican in the Senate, is considered one of a small group of people Trump is seriously considering as his vice presidential nominee, according to sources in the former president's political orbit. 

