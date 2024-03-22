Top Trump VP prospect plans summer wedding weeks after GOP convention

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who is considered a top prospect to serve as former President Donald Trump's running mate on the 2024 Republican presidential ticket, is planning an early August wedding to fiancée Mindy Noce.

The wedding would take place during a relatively quiet period on the presidential campaign trail, following the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee (July 15-18) and ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago (August 19-22), and likely during the Summer Olympics in Paris (July 26-August 11).

The wedding will take place in South Carolina, Scott spokesman Nate Brand confirmed to Fox News Digital.

As he ran for the White House last year, the now-58-year-old senator grabbed attention as the only major Republican presidential candidate who's never been married.

Scott spotlighted at a political event in Iowa in September that he was "dating a lovely Christian girl," as he addressed a large group of influential voters of faith in the state that traditionally leads off the GOP presidential nominating calendar.

And in early November, moments after the end of the third Republican presidential primary debate, Scott appeared on stage for the first time with Noce, a Charleston-area interior designer and mother of three who was previously married.

Scott, who two decades ago was previously engaged but never married, announced that he was introduced to Noce at church in South Carolina more than a year ago.

Scott ended his presidential bid on November 13 after failing to gain traction. In mid-January, just ahead of the New Hampshire primary, he traveled to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state and endorsed Trump as they appeared together at a campaign event.

That same weekend, Scott took to social media to say that he and Noce were engaged.

Trump, at the time, praised the engagement news, calling it "the biggest story out there."

"We never thought this would happen," Trump joked on the campaign trail. "What’s going on?"

Scott, who enjoys high favorable ratings among GOP voters and who is the only Black Republican in the Senate, is considered one of a small group of people Trump is seriously considering as his vice presidential nominee, according to sources in the former president's political orbit.