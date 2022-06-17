Tim Scott predicts GOP will flip House, Senate, says Republicans 'party of inclusion'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C. , predicted that the GOP will flip control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2022 midterms, saying the Republican Party is the "party of inclusion."

Scott made his prediction while speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s 2022 Road to Majority conference on Friday .

"I believe that we are going to win the House and bring it back to the right," Scott said. "I believe we're going to win the Senate and bring it back to a majority."

HOUSE GOP GRILL STATE DEPT ON SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR RACIAL EQUITY AND JUSTICE, ‘LEFT-WING SOCIAL AGENDA’

"And in two years, I have a dream that with a House on our side, and a Senate on our side, and the White House back on our side," the South Carolina Republican continued. "We will show America what leadership looks like."

Scott said the GOP "will show America how you recover after a gut punch" as well as that the Republicans are "the great opportunity party" that believes "in the future of this nation because we believe in the freedom of you, the individual, in America."

"We're not gonna break you down by what color you are, where you live, we're going to support giving you your money back," he continued. "That's called tax reductions."

The GOP senator also called the party the "party of inclusion" as well as "parents," and pointed to the red party’s track record of job creation while in the majority.

Scott highlighted the "7 million" jobs created under a Republican majority, "two-thirds" of which were filled by "women and minorities," adding that the GOP doesn’t "do it for Black people or White people or Red people or Brown people, we do it for America and Americans."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don't care what you look like," Scott, the only currently-serving Black GOP senator said.

"That's what we're so desparately in search of: leadership that doesn't divide us in little tribes so they can sell fear and division," he continued. "We need a leader that stands up and says, 'Woke, no more.'"