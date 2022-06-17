Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

Tim Scott predicts GOP will flip House, Senate, says Republicans 'party of inclusion'

South Carolina senator calls GOP 'party of parents'

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Sen. Tim Scott rips Treasury Secretary Yellen for 'callous' remarks during abortion exchange: 'Unbelievable' Video

Sen. Tim Scott rips Treasury Secretary Yellen for 'callous' remarks during abortion exchange: 'Unbelievable'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss his heated exchange with Janet Yellen over the issue of abortion.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., predicted that the GOP will flip control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2022 midterms, saying the Republican Party is the "party of inclusion."

Scott made his prediction while speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s 2022 Road to Majority conference on Friday.

"I believe that we are going to win the House and bring it back to the right," Scott said. "I believe we're going to win the Senate and bring it back to a majority."

HOUSE GOP GRILL STATE DEPT ON SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR RACIAL EQUITY AND JUSTICE, ‘LEFT-WING SOCIAL AGENDA’

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) predicts Republicans will flip both the House and the Senate in the midterm elections. 

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) predicts Republicans will flip both the House and the Senate in the midterm elections.  (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool)

"And in two years, I have a dream that with a House on our side, and a Senate on our side, and the White House back on our side," the South Carolina Republican continued. "We will show America what leadership looks like."

Scott said the GOP "will show America how you recover after a gut punch" as well as that the Republicans are "the great opportunity party" that believes "in the future of this nation because we believe in the freedom of you, the individual, in America."

"We're not gonna break you down by what color you are, where you live, we're going to support giving you your money back," he continued. "That's called tax reductions."

President Biden and the Democrats are facing a tough midterm election as the economy falters.

President Biden and the Democrats are facing a tough midterm election as the economy falters. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The GOP senator also called the party the "party of inclusion" as well as "parents," and pointed to the red party’s track record of job creation while in the majority.

Scott highlighted the "7 million" jobs created under a Republican majority, "two-thirds" of which were filled by "women and minorities," adding that the GOP doesn’t "do it for Black people or White people or Red people or Brown people, we do it for America and Americans."

Scott highlighted the number of jobs created by the GOP when the red party controlled Congress, highlighting "two-thirds" of the jobs created went to "women and minorities." 

Scott highlighted the number of jobs created by the GOP when the red party controlled Congress, highlighting "two-thirds" of the jobs created went to "women and minorities."  (Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don't care what you look like," Scott, the only currently-serving Black GOP senator said.

"That's what we're so desparately in search of: leadership that doesn't divide us in little tribes so they can sell fear and division," he continued. "We need a leader that stands up and says, 'Woke, no more.'"

Houston Keene is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics