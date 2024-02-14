Expand / Collapse search
Tim Scott to join Trump on stage at campaign rally amid VP pick rumors

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., to join Trump in North Charleston Wednesday night

Danielle Wallace
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is expected to join former President Trump on stage in South Carolina Wednesday night amid rumors he could be chosen as Trump's running mate. 

Scott will be on stage with Trump at the former president's Get Out the Vote rally at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston, the Washington Examiner reported.

The rally comes just 10 days before the South Carolina GOP primary Feb. 24.

Sen. Tim Scott and Trump

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks while standing next to former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Concord, N.H., Jan. 19, 2024.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo earlier this month, Trump name-dropped Scott, as well as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, when speaking about criteria he was looking for in a potential running mate. Trump at the time also denied reports that his campaign reached out to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to explore a potential ticket with him early on in the campaign season, stating the interaction "never happened."

Tim Scott speaks on stage with Trump behind him

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks in front of President Trump during a campaign rally Feb. 28, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Scott, responding to Trump's consideration, told Fox News Digital Feb. 6 his top priority was ensuring the former president beats President Biden. 

"The only thing I can tell you is that the one thing we need is four more years of President Donald Trump," Scott said. "We were better off under Trump. In order for us to be successful, the one thing I can't afford to do is take my eye off the ball. The eye on the ball means making sure that President Trump gets four more years." 

Scott, who suspended his own 2024 presidential campaign in November, endorsed Trump days before the New Hampshire primary. 

Tim Scott-aligned super PAC cancelling ads

Scott, still a 2024 GOP presidential candidate at the time, spoke during the New Hampshire Republican Party's First In The Nation Leadership Summit Oct 14, 2023, in Nashua, N.H.  (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)

Meanwhile, Trump's lone remaining GOP rival Nikki Haley, coming off another loss in the Nevada primary, recently barnstormed across her home state of South Carolina, where she once served as governor. Haley is heading to Texas later this week for fundraising and campaigning in the Super Tuesday state. 

Most South Carolina Republican officials at the state and federal level are backing Trump's White House bid.

