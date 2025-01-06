Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House Of Representatives Politics

Tidal wave of border security bills hit House as Republicans move fast on DC takeover

A window into how Republicans will carry out their promise to secure the border

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Congress set to certify Trump's election win Video

Congress set to certify Trump's election win

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss Congress certifying Trump's election win. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The legislative gears are already turning in Congress as Republicans prepare a slew of border security and other conservative policy bills for President-elect Donald Trump two weeks ahead of his inauguration. 

Friday marked the first day of the 119th Congress, meaning any bills not signed into law by President Biden must already be introduced and passed again, even if they passed one or both chambers in the previous term.

Republicans appeared to waste no time in doing that. The most recent Congressional record shows lawmakers re-introduced several bills that Democrats and even some GOP lawmakers dismissed as "messaging" efforts as recently as last year.

Among them is the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, which would require proof of citizenship in the voter registration process.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON TRUMP'S RETURN TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Trump border

Republicans have reintroduced several border security measures in this Congress that were dismissed as "messaging bills" in the last term. (Getty Images)

Another bill re-introduced on Friday was the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., which would mandate deportation of migrants found to have committed sex crimes.

"Let’s get it passed through both chambers of Congress this go around," Mace wrote on social media over the weekend.

Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., announced that the House would vote this week on the Laken Riley Act, named after an Augusta University nursing student who was killed by an illegal immigrant early last year. 

The legislation would require federal immigration authorities to issue detainers and take custody of illegal immigrants who commit theft-related crimes.

It passed the House with some Democratic support but was not taken up in the Senate, which was led by then-Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

CHECK OUT WHO TRUMP'S PICKED TO HELP STEER HIS SECOND PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION

Rep. Chip Roy's SAVE Act, which is backed by President-elect Donald Trump, is included.

Rep. Chip Roy's SAVE Act, which is backed by President-elect Donald Trump, is included. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Now, however, Republicans are poised to control all the levers of power in Washington after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

"If the Senate will do its job, President Trump will make it law," Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., who introduced the bill, said in a statement.

A fourth bill, among others, was re-introduced by Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., and aimed at defunding sanctuary cities.

Other Republican priorities introduced last year but which never received Biden’s signature were also reintroduced, like Roy’s bill alongside new House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, R-Fla., to levy sanctions on the International Criminal Court for targeting Israel.

House Majority Leader Scalise, a White man with sparse white hair, gesturing with his left hand

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise signaled the Laken Riley Act would get a vote this week. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It is a glimpse into the specifics of how Republicans intend to carry out their promise of securing the border.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

GOP lawmakers appear to be moving fast to deliver on Trump’s wish for a highly active first 100 days of Congress.

Over the weekend, GOP lawmakers began crafting plans for a massive conservative policy overhaul bill, aimed at including elements of border security, energy policy, tax cuts and defense measures.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

Related Topics

More from Politics